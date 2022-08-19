Read full article on original website
Austin's La Barbecue owner, manager charged in $350K fraud scheme
The charges stem from a 2016 worker's compensation incident.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices continue trending down in July
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined 425 closed sales in July. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto decreased for the second month in a row in July, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. The ABoR's monthly report for...
TxDOT plan to expand US 281 worries Blanco neighbors as they work to create own route
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said they are in the early stages of working on a plan that would create a four-lane divided road along U.S. 281 between the Comal County line and U.S. 290.
Twin Liquors celebrates 85th anniversary
Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Pflugerville officials OK contract for Downtown Streetscape Master Plan
The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan will identify short-term road and sidewalk projects in downtown Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has selected a consulting firm to assist in creating its Downtown Streetscape Master Plan. At an Aug. 23 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a $202,640 professional services agreement with Halff...
Four Oaks Medicare Planning opens in Southwest Austin
Husband and wife team Jamon and Paula White are now operating Four Oaks Medicare Planning out of a Southwest Austin office. (Courtesy Four Oaks Medicare Planning) Four Oaks Medicare Planning opened an office in June at 5424 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. 204-4, Austin. The insurance agency, owned by Paula and...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
Leander ISD board adopts 2022-23 fiscal year property tax rate
The Leander ISD board of trustees adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate of $1.2746 at its Aug. 18 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Leander ISD board of trustees adopted a property tax rate of $1.2746 for fiscal year 2022-23 at its Aug. 18 meeting. The adopted rate is...
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Leander ISD earns overall B in TEA accountability ratings
Leander ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency evaluated Leander ISD with a B overall rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, in the 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. LISD also received a...
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident took place near the intersection of US 183. The officials stated that one person was pinned in the vehicle after a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
CBS Austin
Corrective Health helps Texans live pain-free from peripheral neuropathy
8/21/22 — Central Texans living with numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health is here to help. Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C, founder of Corrective Health, and his team can address the root cause of peripheral neuropathy, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief. Follow us...
Why Austin sees more flight diversions than any other airport in the country
Austin's airport receives more diversions than any other airport in the nation, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
