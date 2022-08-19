ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Twin Liquors celebrates 85th anniversary

Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials OK contract for Downtown Streetscape Master Plan

The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan will identify short-term road and sidewalk projects in downtown Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has selected a consulting firm to assist in creating its Downtown Streetscape Master Plan. At an Aug. 23 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a $202,640 professional services agreement with Halff...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD earns overall B in TEA accountability ratings

Leander ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency evaluated Leander ISD with a B overall rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, in the 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. LISD also received a...
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Corrective Health helps Texans live pain-free from peripheral neuropathy

8/21/22 — Central Texans living with numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health is here to help. Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C, founder of Corrective Health, and his team can address the root cause of peripheral neuropathy, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief. Follow us...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

