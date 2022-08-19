Bills fans donate more than 120K to charity in support of Dawson Knox after brother's death

The Buffalo Bills fans — Bills Mafia — are about as loyal and driven a group as there is anywhere in sports.

They have come through again, donating more than $120,000 to a charity — P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative — that tight end Dawson Knox has supported.

The donations are being made in memory of Luke Knox, Dawson’s brother, who died this week at the age of 22. Luke Knox was an FIU football player and had spent 4 years at Ole Miss, teaming with his brother in 2018.

From the Buffalo News:

Fans have been donating in denominations of $16.88 for the two players’ numbers. Luke wore No. 16 at college and Dawson wears No. 88 for the Bills.

To support the cause, click here.