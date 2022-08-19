Read full article on original website
Howard ‘Howie’ Thiede
Howard Louis “Howie” Thiede, retired police chief of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Aug. 20, 2022, at the young age of 89 years. Howard was born on Dec. 7, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18. Howie married Marilyn...
Caroline Bladzik
Caroline J. Bladzik of Cedarburg passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on April 24, 1933, to Isadore and Caroline Hendricks. Caroline was united in marriage with Roman Bladzik on March 17, 1953. Together they raised four children. Caroline loved to bake,...
PRESS EDITORIAL: A saga of ambush, betrayal, rescue and triumph
“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” the title of a famed 1960s western movie, could be borrowed to characterize the saga of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve. The planned nature preserve was the “good” by any measure: pristine lakeshore land; a plan to conserve it a decade in the making by the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust and the Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department; strong public support; vigorous fundraising; a project so perfectly in line with state land stewardship goals that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved a $2.3 million grant for Cedar Gorge.
HR consultant to speak at lunch event
The Saukville Chamber of Commerce will present “Most People Communicate; Very Few Connect” by human relations consultant Michael Weber during its September Lunch and Learn program at noon Wednesday, Sept. 7. Weber, who is the owner of Human Relations Training and Consulting Services, vice president of the Chamber...
LETTER: Many Ozaukee residents need bus transit; don’t give up on it
At last week’s public hearing held by the Ozaukee County Public Works Committee to determine the need for mass transit to and from Milwaukee, there were 11 attendees and 16 emails expressing opinions about the current service. That service is provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System, whose contract ends Dec. 31, 2022. All of those attending shared their reasons for riding the bus and why they support the service.
