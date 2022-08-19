Read full article on original website
KTM's Street-Legal Racer Sounds Like A Group B Rally Racer At The Nurburgring
When KTM announced that it was working on a car, everyone had more or less the same reaction: "Don't you guys build motorcycles?" Here we are 14 years after the first version of the X-Bow went on sale, and KTM is hard at work producing a road-legal supercar called the GT-XR, based on the X-Bow GTX track car. The latter was introduced in 2020 as a track-only special based on the X-Bow GT4 race car. The $270,000 track toy was not homologated for any formula in particular. It was built purely so you could post insane laps, and now KTM is getting ready to unleash it on public roads.
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Guy Turns Hellcat Into Mad Max Tribute
When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
Watch How MotoGP Brakes Work In 2022
MotoGP’s official partner for all of its braking systems is Brembo, and the brand sheds a bit of light on the science and technology that comes together and stops the fastest motorcycles in the world. Andrea Pellegrini steps in front of the camera to explain the ins and outs of a GP braking system.
1968 Chevrolet Nomad Wagon Pulled From A Field
This incredibly unique classic car may yet see the road once again. Originally browsing FaceBook marketplace for tractors and other classic vehicles, this man found something he liked in the background of an unexpected photo. This vehicle, later identified as a Chevelle Wagon/ Nomad, once pursued the streets as a daily driver. Getting groceries and hauling the family around was no challenge for the old road-going classic. However, as time went on the vehicle deteriorated leaving its body covered in rust and dents from decades of driving. Some of the more noticeable imperfections include the “whiskey dent” pointed out by the buyer and some other damage marks scattered throughout the body.
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Lamborghini's Crazy Off-Road Huracán Will Become a Reality
Lamborghini has teased a new Huracán variant which appears to be a production version of the 2019 Sterrato concept. The Sterrato will be a V-10–powered supercar that isn’t afraid to get dirty, sporting a raised suspension, plastic body cladding, and rally lights. The Sterrato, presuming it keeps...
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
New Toyota 4Runner Will Learn From Bronco And Wrangler
Aside from a bright new orange paint color and a 40th Anniversary Special Edition trim, there's not much new with the 2023 Toyota 4Runner. And that seems just fine with buyers. Toyota managed to sell 144,696 units in 2021 (up from 129,052 in 2020) and despite current supply chain disruptions, the 4Runner shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. In fact, many dealers are getting over MSRP for their TRD Pro trim stock. We can beg Toyota to reveal the next-generation model all we want, but why fix what isn't broken?
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
Will Aprilia’s RSV4 Trenta Adopt This Special-Edition RS-GP Livery?
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori finished the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix in 19th place. While number 32’s in-race pace didn’t give viewers pause for thought, his RS-GP's special livery certainly made waves. For long-established Grand Prix fans and Aprilia die-hards especially, the tri-colored paint scheme probably looks familiar.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
This One-Off 718 Cayman GT4 Harkens Back to the Early Days of Porsche Racing
The Porsche 917 is no doubt, one of the most iconic racing cars of all time. But before it, the Stuttgart-based company had a few other race cars that were quite impressive. One of these models was the Porsche 906 (also known as the Carrera 6), which was announced back in 1966. While not as successful as the 907, the 906 paved the way for the future of Porsche racing cars. The 906 was developed by Ferdinand Piëch and from 1966 to 1969 it achieved numerous victories. Chassis number 145 won the 1967 Japanese Grand Prix with Tetsu Ikuzawa behind the wheel. It is this exact unit that inspired this one-off 718 Cayman GT4 built by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition takes SUV exclusivity to a new level
Land Rover on Friday unveiled a limited-edition version of its latest Range Rover SUV, one that most people won't even get a chance to buy. The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition takes its name from Carmel, California, the fashionable California town that's home to Land Rover's base of operations for 2022 Monterey Car Week, where the special SUV made its debut. Just 17 examples will be built, offered exclusively to Land Rover's guests in Monterey.
Fighter Pilots Test Ride Ultraviolette’s F77 Electric Motorcycle
It seems like the electric motorcycle market consists of two poles: premium flagship models and lightweight urban mobility options. For example, the LiveWire One offers 100 horsepower and a three-second 0-60-mph time, but that all comes with a $21,999 price tag. Conversely, the Sondors Metacycle only achieves an 80-mph top speed and an 80-mile range, but it also costs just $5,999.
The Urbet Lora Electric Motorcycle Is Set To Enter Production
These days, electric motorcycles are widely available. International manufacturers have been vying to create their own versions of the ideal all-electric two-wheeler. Naturally, scooters make up the majority of electric two-wheelers designed with daily commuters in mind. I mean, it simply makes sense because they are very comfortable platforms that are also incredibly easy to ride.
