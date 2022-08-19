Read full article on original website
Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19
Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
Esposito calls environmental, gun issues 'distractions'
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito, in a radio interview on Monday, knocked Gov. Kathy Hochul for campaigning on issues like the environment and gun law changes -- issues she said voters are not concerned with leading up to the general election. "They are worried about important things and...
‘Quintessential American suburb’ Long Island could reveal national House landscape
Decisions to run for other office and retirements have led to more competitive primaries and races on Long Island than in recent memory, according to Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies. Levy told Capital Tonight that the road to the House of Representatives majority...
New York lawmakers consider tackling $90B student debt
New York student loan borrowers carry a median debt of $19,000 — amounting to some $90 billion owed. And, with a federal student loan repayment moratorium set to expire at the end of the month, state lawmakers are considering ways of easing the burden. "This is something that really...
New York to resume training for preparedness corps
New York state will resume later this week training courses for its Citizen Preparedness Corps as the hurricane season is taking shape. Training for the program was halted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps has been in place since 2014 and was created as a way to help train New Yorkers to respond to a variety of disasters and emergencies as well as help with the aftermath.
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries
There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
