New York state will resume later this week training courses for its Citizen Preparedness Corps as the hurricane season is taking shape. Training for the program was halted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps has been in place since 2014 and was created as a way to help train New Yorkers to respond to a variety of disasters and emergencies as well as help with the aftermath.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO