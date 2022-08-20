ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?

By Chuck Goudie, Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner
 3 days ago

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.

The coroner there told the I-Team they have nothing new on identifications of any of the five skeletons that have turned up as the waterline goes down.

In three months, five bodies have surfaced 1,700 miles from Chicago. Some mob-watchers think they all could be Chicago hoodlums, or maybe none at all.

The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found.

But with those remains and the four skeletons found since in the lake mud, law enforcement officials near Las Vegas have apparently been unable to identify the dead.

There are suspicions that the Chicago mob killed some or all of them-perhaps during the heyday of Anthony "Ant" Spilotro, who supervised Chicago Outfit rackets in Vegas in the 1970s and into the 1980s.

"There, I think it might have been a bit more likely that if you ran afoul of the Chicago Outfit, they'd take you for a ride out to the desert. Spilotro and his guys would come back, you wouldn't!" said John Binder, Chicago Outfit expert and author.

There is no shortage of possible skeletonized victims killed by the Chicago mob. More than 1,100 gangland hits are on the books at the hands of Chicago mobsters since the Roaring 1920s.

Not all of those bodies have turned up yet.

"It does lead to a lot of speculation," said John L. Smith.

The I-Team spoke with the longtime Las Vegas crime syndicate expert smith after body number two was found in May.

"A couple of key figures in Las Vegas organized crime history disappeared, one of them being Jay Vandermark, the former slot manager at the Stardust, and the other being a fellow that I was actually was acquainted with... His name was Johnny Pappas. He was a friend of my family," Smith told the I-Team.

Chicagoan Pappas vanished in August 1976 and has never been found.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods

By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
