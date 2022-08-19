ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Frog 104

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Woman gets prison for stealing ambulance in Central NY, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay

A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into the water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
UTICA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
WKTV

43-year-old man drowns in river while canoeing with family in Otego

OTEGO, N.Y. – A 43-year-old man drowned in a river behind State Highway 7 in the town of Otego while canoeing with his family Sunday afternoon, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says Brian Walley was in a canoe going around a bend when other family...
OTEGO, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
ROME, NY
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer

A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
HERKIMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County

A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

