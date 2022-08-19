Read full article on original website
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
newyorkupstate.com
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
newyorkupstate.com
Woman gets prison for stealing ambulance in Central NY, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay
A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into the water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
WKTV
WKTV
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Oneonta woman sentenced for drug trafficking
Last week, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to serve 70 months (almost 6 years) in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD looking for suspects in burglary investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation into multiple burglaries that have been taking place at commercial businesses during the month of August. If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown in the images below, please...
North Country Public Radio
3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer
A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
cnyhomepage.com
Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County
A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
