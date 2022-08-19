Read full article on original website
Related
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Walmart Gains Post Q2 Results; Reveals Pressure On FY23 Profit Expectations
Walmart Inc WMT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 7.1% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 5.7%, and Sam's club jumped 17.5%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a...
Cisco Systems Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Sales Outlook As Supply Chain Pressures Ease
Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares powered higher Thursday after the the world's biggest computer network equipment maker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as supply chain pressures and chip shortages eased into the summer months. Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July, the group's fiscal fourth quarter,...
Better Semiconductor Stock: Applied Materials vs. ASML
Which semiconductor equipment giant is a better investment?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More
Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%
Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Benzinga
Dow Falls Over 200 Points; Deere Earnings Miss Estimates
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.71% to 33,759.27 while the NASDAQ fell 1.59% to 12,759.55. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,239.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap
Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2
Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Boost Price Targets On Applied Materials Following Upbeat Earnings, But These Analysts Disagree
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $2.18 per share on sales of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion. Applied Materials shares rose 0.6% to $108.92 in the pre-market trading session. Several analysts made changes...
Benzinga
Retail Earnings On Deck As Q2 Reporting Season Enters Its Final Leg
The second-quarter reporting season is winding down at the end of this week. Earnings growth of S&P 500 companies slowed to a mid-single-digit range, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the multiple headwinds companies faced during the quarter. Retail earnings released in the past week mostly came...
Inflation Hits TJX Profits in Q2 as Consumers Pull Back Spending
TJX Companies posted lower sales in the second quarter of 2023 and cut its full-year forecast as high gas prices and spiking inflation impacted consumer buying habits. In the second quarter of 2023, the Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported net sales of $11.8 billion, a decrease of 2% versus the same period last year. U.S. comp-store sales also decreased in the quarter by 5% versus a 21% increase in U.S. open-only comp-store sales the same time last year. “U.S. comp sales for the second quarter came in lighter than we expected as we believe historically high inflation impacted consumer discretionary spending,” TJX...
Comments / 0