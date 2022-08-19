ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland’s ‘first-in-the-nation’ approach to ensuring abortion care

When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, leaving abortion policy up to the states, the Maryland legislature had already taken steps to ensure access to abortion for residents. The Maryland Abortion Care Access Act, which went into effect July 1st, provides a multi-faceted approach to abortion care, from bolstering providers to ensuring coverage.
Texas Medicaid Director Stephanie Stephens and Parkland Health CEO Fred Cerise headline 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference as keynote speakers

State of Reform announced on Wednesday that Texas Medicaid Director Stephanie Stephens and Parkland Health and Hospital System President and CEO Fred Cerise, MD, will be keynote speakers at the upcoming 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference in Dallas. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
HCA Florida Healthcare announces HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $600,000 grant to Volunteers of America

HCA Florida Healthcare, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, today announced HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $600,000 grant to Volunteers of America (VOA) through the Healthier Tomorrow Fund to promote mental wellness and resilience among first responders. Through this contribution, VOA intends to scale its VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program in targeted areas served by HCA Healthcare, including the state of Florida.
