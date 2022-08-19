With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane . One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO