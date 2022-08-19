Read full article on original website
Related
Former Penguins Prospect Signs with the Flyers Organization
Former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive signs with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane . One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis played just four games last season. The hope was that the veteran blueliner would make it back in time for the start of this upcoming season. However, it seems things won’t be going to plan. Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke with reporters on Monday, revealing the 31-year-old likely won’t […] The post Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Neil Smith details main reason why Rangers traded Sergei Zubov
Sergei Zubov started his Hall of Fame career with the New York Rangers, thanks to GM Neil Smith wisely trading an aging Guy Lafleur’s free agent rights to the Quebec Nordiques for a fifth round pick. “We got him in the fifth round of the 1990 draft. It was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
Penguins Sign Another Defenseman, Todd Reirden Extended, and Guentzel Commended
The Pittsburgh Penguins had a busy weekend.
markerzone.com
KHL TEAMS START GAME WITH HUGE LINE BRAWL (VIDEO)
Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.
Comments / 0