blockchain.news
Crypto Venture Capitalist Breaks Down Potential Winners and Losers from Ethereum Merge
Paul Veradittakit, a Partner at Pantera Capital which is a crypto investment firm based in California, talked about on Sunday what he thinks about winners and losers from the Ethereum “Merge.”. In an interview published by Forbes on Sunday, the media inquired whether the Ethereum merge would happen in...
blockchain.news
15% Indians Set Foot in the Crypto Space, KuCoin Study Shows
As of June 2022, the number of crypto investors in India had clocked 115 million, representing 15% of the nation’s population aged 18 to 60 years, according to a survey by crypto exchange KuCoin. The report noted that despite the Indian administration’s hard stance on crypto assets like the...
blockchain.news
NFT Transactions Projected to Hit $40m by 2027 amid Metaverse Trend
Non-fungible token (NFT) transactions are expected to reach $40 million by 2027 as the metaverse trend continues to gain steam, according to a report by Juniper Research. The study noted that a 66.6% growth would be recorded during the forecast period. Per the report:. “NFT transactions will rise from 24...
blockchain.news
Samsung Securities Files Paperwork to Launch A Crypto Exchange
Seven major domestic securities companies in South Korea have filed to launch their own cryptocurrency exchanges in the country. Local newspaper NewsPim reported the new development on Monday. According to NewsPim, Samsung Securities, Mirae Asset Securities, and five other giant brokerage companies have applied for preliminary approval to operate an...
blockchain.news
NFT Lending Protocol Bend DAO Proposes New Measures against Bankruptcy Crisis
Subject to the bankruptcy crisis caused by depleted Ethereum reserves, NFT lending protocol Bend DAO has proposed new emergency measures pending a governance vote. The NFT lending protocol provides asset collateral for NFT holders by using their NFT assets as collateral to borrow ETH. When someone deposits an NFT into BendDAO, they can borrow up to 40% of the collectable's reserve price in ETH.
blockchain.news
BTC's Average Transaction Fee Drops below $1 for the First Time within 2 Years
The average transaction fee for Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $1 due to falling market prices and lower mining difficulty. Data shows that on August 22, the average Bitcoin transaction fee fell to $0.825. This is the first time to fall below $1 in more than two years. The Bitcoin ecosystem...
blockchain.news
Australia Announces 'Token Swap' Campaign to Accelerate Crypto Regulation
Australian federal government will implement a "token mapping" exercise to inform future regulation of the country's crypto assets, laying the groundwork for "determining how crypto assets and related services should be regulated," according to Bloomberg. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would prioritize the implementation of the "token swap"...
blockchain.news
Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst
The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
blockchain.news
Digital Trader BHEX.SG Receives Standard Payment Institution License from MAS
The central bank of Singapore also known as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a standard payment institutional license to BHEX.SG, a digital assets trading platform. According to an announcement made by BHEX.SG, the acquisition of this license was through rigorous examination and investigations all conducted by the...
blockchain.news
Binance CEO Calls Out ‘Bad Players’ for Crypto Exchange Jitters
Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, the CEO of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, on Saturday expressed worry for traders after learning about the outrageous phenomenon known as ‘trade jitters’ on other cryptocurrency exchanges. "Jitters" in crypto trading normally refer to a trade event whereby an investor’s buy or sell...
blockchain.news
Celsius Spent Over $40m on Crypto Mining in First Two Weeks after Bankruptcy
Celsius Network LLC used more than $40 million in cash on its startup mining operation in the first two weeks after filing for bankruptcy, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report stated that Finance Chief Chris Ferraro had announced at a meeting with creditors on...
blockchain.news
Hackers Steal Cryptos from General Bytes Bitcoin ATM via Zero-day Bug
General Bytes, the world's top three manufactuer of cryptocurrency ATMs, has confirmed that its ATMs have been hacked using a zero-day vulnerability in server ports to steal cryptocurrencies from customers. General Bytes operates over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in more than 120 countries and regions to allow people to buy or...
