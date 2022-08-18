ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cprt#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Copart Inc
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Peloton Interactive Stock Volatile Ahead of Earnings

Peloton Interactive (PTON, $12.66) takes the spotlight on this week's earnings calendar ahead of the Aug. 25 open. Analysts, on average, expect Peloton to report a per-share loss of 72 cents in its fiscal fourth quarter, slightly wider than the 71 cents per share it lost in the year-ago period. Revenue is forecast to fall 22.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $722.2 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2

Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Lithium Giant SQM Stock Drops Despite Earnings Increasing Nearly 10 Times

A sharp increase in lithium prices was the biggest catalyst for the specialty-chemicals company's strong results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes

Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy