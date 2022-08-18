Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO