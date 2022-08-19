Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
CMT
HARDY, Lainey Wilson Reveal Domestic Violence Duet
Country music has a long history with domestic violence songs and Lainey Wilson and HARDY are joining the fray with their new collaboration “Wait in the Truck” that will be available Friday. Wilson shared a clip of the song’s graphic and intense video on her social media Monday,...
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
CMT
Chris Young And Mitchell Tenpenny Go No. 1 With "At The End Of A Bar"
A champagne toast is in order for platinum-selling performer Chris Young and multi-faceted entertainer Mitchell Tenpenny. The country hitmakers have officially brought (Aug. 22) their ear-grabbing duet "At The End of A Bar" to the top of the Billboard and Country radio charts. The dynamic duo penned the up-tempo track...
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere: Complete Trailer Breakdown and What You Need to Know
Take a look at the 'Big Sky' Season 3 trailer and everything Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt are up against in Montana in September 2022.
CMT
Kenny Chesney Surprises No Shoes Nation With Uncle Kracker: “It Was Magic”
Country music sensation Kenny Chesney brought the Here And Now Tour to Detroit, Michigan over the weekend, marking his 11th time performing at Ford Field. To celebrate the milestone at the iconic venue, the crowd pleaser surprised 49,725 ticket-holders with longtime friend and crossover artist Uncle Kracker. Chesney managed to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Soulmates! ‘Counting On’ Alum Jed Duggar and Katey Share Their ‘Love Story’ for the First Time
Once upon a time. Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) have been married for more than a year now and have finally shared their full love story with fans for the first time. The Counting On alums took their online followers all the way back to the...
Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.
WATCH: Luke Combs’ Wife Posts Touching Beach Video With Their Newborn Son, Tex
Country music titan Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child earlier this… The post WATCH: Luke Combs’ Wife Posts Touching Beach Video With Their Newborn Son, Tex appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0