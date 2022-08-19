ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Keller, TX
Government
City
Keller, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive

The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Parks And Recreation#Sales Taxes#Picnic Tables#Urban Construction
CW33 NewsFix

Who has Arlington’s best taco? City to host competition to find out

DALLAS (KDAF) — The question everyone is asking in North Texas is, which restaurant serves the best tacos?. What do a smoked meatloaf taco, banana pudding, and a spicy shawarma taco have in common? They’re all up for the city of Arlington’s Favorite Taco! “We knew the real taco connoisseurs couldn’t stay away from a challenge.”
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses

DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Metroplex Medical Centres opens new clinic in Frisco

Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Metroplex Medical Centres) Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400, Business Development Lead Rupal Deb said. The clinic offers a broad range of services including treatment for colds and flus, minor emergencies, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, routine physical exams, blood testing and drug testing, according to its website.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Local Profile

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed Temporarily After Fire

On August 15, 2022, Local Profile reported that a fire broke out in downtown McKinney, Texas. The fire started in the alley behind popular restaurants Rick’s Chophouse and Rye. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel,” the city of McKinney...
MCKINNEY, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West

Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy