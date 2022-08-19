Read full article on original website
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Lewisville officials seek community feedback for proposed Pier 121 Marina project
Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing a proposal for land adjacent to the pier on Lewisville Lake...
New Prosperity Bank building to be constructed in Roanoke
A new Prosperity Bank building will be constructed at 615 E. Byron Nelson Blvd. in Roanoke. (Rendering courtesy Prosperity Bank) A new Prosperity Bank building will be constructed at 615 E. Byron Nelson Blvd. in Roanoke after City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 23 meeting to approve a site plan.
Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
Richardson using temporary City Hall site at municipal court after fire
Richardson officials said City Hall is expected to remain closed for several weeks pending a structural evaluation after an Aug. 22 fire. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Richardson has created a nonemergency response number and is setting up a temporary site for City Hall services following an early...
Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive
The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Journeys store plans new location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Journeys is known to carry brands such as Converse, Vans and Ugg. The location will look different in Fort Worth because Tanger Outlets is an outdoor mall. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national shoe store chain, has plans to open a location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. The company based...
Richardson City Hall closed until further notice after fire damages building
Crews work to clean up the damage from the Aug. 22 fire at Richardson City Hall. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson is closing its city hall until further notice after an Aug. 22 fire early in the morning. Richardson City Hall, located at 411 W. Arapaho Road, suffered significant smoke...
CW33 NewsFix
Who has Arlington’s best taco? City to host competition to find out
DALLAS (KDAF) — The question everyone is asking in North Texas is, which restaurant serves the best tacos?. What do a smoked meatloaf taco, banana pudding, and a spicy shawarma taco have in common? They’re all up for the city of Arlington’s Favorite Taco! “We knew the real taco connoisseurs couldn’t stay away from a challenge.”
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
Metroplex Medical Centres opens new clinic in Frisco
Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Metroplex Medical Centres) Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400, Business Development Lead Rupal Deb said. The clinic offers a broad range of services including treatment for colds and flus, minor emergencies, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, routine physical exams, blood testing and drug testing, according to its website.
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed Temporarily After Fire
On August 15, 2022, Local Profile reported that a fire broke out in downtown McKinney, Texas. The fire started in the alley behind popular restaurants Rick’s Chophouse and Rye. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel,” the city of McKinney...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West
Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
Sweetgreen offering salads, healthy bowls in Lakewood area of Dallas
Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Sweetgreen) Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. The salad restaurant is located at 6400 Gaston Ave., Dallas, and includes a large wooden patio in addition...
Update: FM 1830 reopened after rollover crash
Update: FM 1830 was reopened around 2:30 p.m. after a single-vehicle rollover crash near David Fort Road. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Denton County ESD No. 1. Original Story: Authorities have shut down both directions of FM 1830 near Argyle early Tuesday afternoon...
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style sandwiches in Plano
The combo gyro sandwich ($9.99) is served with white and hot sauces. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New York in 2008 before growing to three brick-and-mortar restaurants in Texas. Victor Waqar, the original founder of the eatery, decided to move his...
Medical City McKinney receives 2022 OB-GYN award, will start expansion in 2023
Medical City McKinney is a five-star recipient in the 2022 OB-GYN awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. (Courtesy Medical City McKinney) Medical City McKinney, located at 4500 Medical Center Drive, is a five-star recipient in the 2022 OB-GYN awards by Healthgrade. This is...
