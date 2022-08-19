Read full article on original website
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna
The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Breaks Silence After CrawsOver Game Was Suspended: "I Appreciate The Love And Hospitality Towards Me And My Folks Who Came Along For The Show!"
What was expected to be a magical afternoon didn't last long at the Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am league. A host of NBA players traveled to the city to play in Jamal Crawford's league, drawing a lot of attention from fans. As soon as LeBron James was announced as one of the...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Browns Comment On Nick Chubb’s Placement In Top 100
Nick Chubb has been sensational for the Cleveland Browns over the past four seasons. Ever since the squad selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has been the premier player for the team’s rushing attack. He could have had 1,000 yards in each of...
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
Yardbarker
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Yardbarker
How good were the Eagles rookies against the Browns?
The Eagles are coming off of an impressive preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The team showed great resilience and grit to pull out the narrow win of 21-20. While the starters never saw action on the field, it was the rookies who displayed great promise. They did just enough to make this team’s next round of roster cuts that hard.
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious
Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
Raiders owner responds to Dana White's comments about Tom Brady, Jon Gruden
It doesn't appear the Raiders were looking to make unnecessary headlines this weekend. But Dana White did it for them -- and team owner Mark Davis sounds none too impressed by it. The UFC boss made some pretty wild claims over the weekend that quarterback Tom Brady and newly re-retired...
