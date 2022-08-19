ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns Comment On Nick Chubb’s Placement In Top 100

Nick Chubb has been sensational for the Cleveland Browns over the past four seasons. Ever since the squad selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has been the premier player for the team’s rushing attack. He could have had 1,000 yards in each of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

How good were the Eagles rookies against the Browns?

The Eagles are coming off of an impressive preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The team showed great resilience and grit to pull out the narrow win of 21-20. While the starters never saw action on the field, it was the rookies who displayed great promise. They did just enough to make this team’s next round of roster cuts that hard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious

Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC

