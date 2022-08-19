ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs

The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here. The signing of Jack Johnson...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Kane Debate

It doesn’t matter if I’m sold on the idea of seeing Patrick Kane leave the Chicago Blackhawks to play for the Edmonton Oilers. Likewise, it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against seeing the future hall-of-famer draped in Oilers’ silks as his career winds down.
NHL
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?

In light of the recent news that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, you're going to be seeing a lot of articles with headlines such as the one above. Some of them may seem far-fetched, as Mike Trout, a 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August

After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brad Stevens Denies Celtics Tried To Complete A Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant Trade: "There’s Been A Lot Of Talk But It Hasn’t Been From Me... It’s Been Pretty Quiet On Our Front For A While Now."

For several weeks, the rumor mill suggested that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. It came in the light of Durant's trade request at the start of the free agency. But after weeks and weeks of drama, it has been confirmed...
BOSTON, MA

