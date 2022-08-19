Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here. The signing of Jack Johnson...
Yardbarker
The Kane Debate
It doesn’t matter if I’m sold on the idea of seeing Patrick Kane leave the Chicago Blackhawks to play for the Edmonton Oilers. Likewise, it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against seeing the future hall-of-famer draped in Oilers’ silks as his career winds down.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?
In light of the recent news that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, you're going to be seeing a lot of articles with headlines such as the one above. Some of them may seem far-fetched, as Mike Trout, a 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP,...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Trading For All-Star Guard
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their best season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. They went 44-38, and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. While they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn...
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Missed An Open Dunk In Madison Square Garden: "Knicks Fans Cheered Like They Won The Finals"
Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball and he proved that over the course of his career. He has won championships in college, he has won championships in the NBA, he has multiple MVPs, scoring titles, Finals MVPs, and countless other honors to his name.
NBA・
Sun turn it on in the second half, beat Wings to advance
DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points as the Connecticut Sun dominated the second half on the way to a 73-58 win
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August
After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
Yardbarker
Antoine Walker Had A Legendary Response When Asked Why He Shoots So Many Threes: "Because There Are No 4's"
The 3-point shot became the most valuable shot in all of basketball in the modern era and has widened the generation gap between today's basketball and the kind we saw in the '90s and '2000s. While now we are okay with shooters taking risky 3's in-game situations, shots like that...
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens Denies Celtics Tried To Complete A Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant Trade: "There’s Been A Lot Of Talk But It Hasn’t Been From Me... It’s Been Pretty Quiet On Our Front For A While Now."
For several weeks, the rumor mill suggested that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. It came in the light of Durant's trade request at the start of the free agency. But after weeks and weeks of drama, it has been confirmed...
