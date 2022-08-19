Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
KOMO News
Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion Monday to stop the expansion of a methane gas pipeline in the state. The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is owned by the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline. Ferguson's motion claims the company's request to expand would...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington AG, West Coast states oppose major gas pipeline expansion project
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the three West Coast states in a challenge to a $335 million pipeline improvement project to increase the flow of Canadian natural gas to the Northwest and California. The Monday filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from Ferguson and the Oregon and...
ncwlife.com
Big crowd turns out for boat destruction night at WVSO
Fans packed the house for a night of crashes and destruction at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday. It was Johnson Electric Bump-2-Pass Boat Race Destruction night and people turned out in droves to watch the action on Fancher Heights…. Before the carnage took place, Hans Roberts drove his No....
Yakima Herald Republic
Japanese beetle quarantine approved for Grandview area
Officials have approved a quarantine around Grandview to combat the spread of the invasive Japanese beetle. The quarantine begins Sept. 15 and restricts the movement of potted plants, leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste outside of the Grandview area, Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Monday. The announcement...
Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
ifiberone.com
Rider on horseback suffers traumatic brain injury after fall from horse during Moses Lake rodeo
MOSES LAKE - A Wapato woman is recovering after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo at the Grant County Fair last week. According to her GoFundMe page created by Katelyn Hansen of Mead, Madison Alderman got hurt while running flags on horseback at the rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 20. Madison reportedly fell from her horse due to an issue with her saddle while exiting the arena, falling head-first into an arena post. The fall rendered Madison unconscious, prompting rodeo staff and a neurosurgeon in the stands to attend to her immediately. Alderman was initially transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she continues to recover. Alderman was committed to the hospital's intensive care unit where she remained unconscious through part of Monday. As of Tuesday, Katelyn says Madison is doing much better.
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Damon Wood, musician and Yakima business owner
Damon Wood has been a part of the community since the 1990s. Though not a permanent fixture, he keeps coming back, befriending more downtown Yakima scenesters every time he sticks around. Originally from Stockton, Calif., Wood landed in Yakima in 1990 and stayed seven years, playing drums for the band...
kpq.com
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
Yakima Herald Republic
COVID guidelines will be less strict as Yakima area students head back to school
The first day of school for 2022 will be the most normal looking one since the pandemic began, with many COVID guidelines less strict than they were at the start of last school year. “Opening school this year will be unlike it has been for the last three years, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
