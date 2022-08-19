New Engineering Findings from Nirma University Published (Blockchain and AI-Empowered Healthcare Insurance Fraud Detection: an Analysis, Architecture, and Future Prospects): Engineering

) has been issued patent number 11403712, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In various applications a need exists to quickly and accurately assign and/or route vehicle insurance and/or injury claims to one or more claim handlers who are situated in one or more tiers. Traditionally, auto and/or injury claims are assigned to a default, or “catch all”, pool of claims, wherein the claims may remain idle until such time that a claim handler reviews the claim and assigns it to an appropriate claim handling tier. Efforts to organize claims into proper filing categories have been attempted, but rely on customer input and self-categorization. Customers may be incentivized to assign higher-than-warranted severity to claims in order to result in faster processing times. Furthermore, no humans, regardless of skill level, are able to analyze the entirety of all claims filed historically in an insurer’s course of business to facilitate assignment and/or routing of claims. No humans, regardless of skill level, are able to analyze all ancillary documents filed with claims (e.g., electronic medical records) in a tractable period of time.

