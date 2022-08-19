New Engineering Findings from Nirma University Published (Blockchain and AI-Empowered Healthcare Insurance Fraud Detection: an Analysis, Architecture, and Future Prospects): Engineering

Read full article on original website
Patent Application Titled “Autonomous Vehicle Operation Feature Monitoring And Evaluation Of Effectiveness” Published Online (USPTO 20220244736): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Christensen, Scott T. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicle or automobile insurance exists...
CARS・
Patent Issued for Managing user information-data type extension (USPTO 11404146): Apple Inc.
-- Apple Inc. ( Cupertino, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11404146, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “People are becoming more and more aware of the importance of regular exercise for maintaining one’s health. Additionally, a plethora of electronic devices are now available that can track a person’s physical activity throughout the day. Such devices can connect or otherwise communicate with other mobile devices, for example, to help track, manage, and/or analyze data associated with the person’s physical activity. However, health and activity data continues to be considered extremely personal and often times confidential. As such, developers and device manufacturers continue to identify challenges when providing applications and/or devices for collecting and sharing a user’s health information.”
QUINSTREET, INC – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this report. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this report, particularly in the sections titled "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."
Patent Issued for System and method for processing medical claims using biometric signatures (USPTO 11404150): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- Rom Technologies Inc. ( Brookfield, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11404150, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
BTIS Announces Partnership with Kamillio on Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Technology
PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), an insurance intermediary focused on serving small businesses with end-to-end insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with. Ontario. -based insurtech platform Kamillio. The uniquely intelligent Kamillio platform offers a new perspective on the insurance buying system, acting as a...
Studies from Louisiana State University Further Understanding of Managed Care (Low Rates of Reporting Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status In Studies Published In Top Orthopaedic Journals): Managed Care
2022 AUG 23 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Although there have been calls for the routine reporting of patient demographics associated with health disparities, including race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status (SES), in published research, the extent to which these variables are reported in orthopaedic journals remains unclear. We identified and examined all research articles with human cohorts published in 2019 in the 2 highest-ranked.
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11403377): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, Jonathan Blake ( Smyrna, GA , US), Clearwater, Andrew (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
“Systems and Methods for Efficiently Reinsuring Insurance Policies” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245727): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Frankowiak, Sara ( Bloomington, IL , US); Isaacs,. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Individuals who...
WealthVest, in partnership with Aspida, offer new products based on exclusive Invesco Peak Index
WealthVest, a financial services marketing, and wholesaling firm, in conjunction with. ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, is now offering crediting strategies on an exclusive index from. Invesco Ltd. on Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity – developed jointly with WealthVest. The WealthLock SM Accumulator FIA, distributed solely...
ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran. Neenu Kainth. as the company’s new Chief Customer Experience Officer. Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and...
Tokio Marine HCC Joins ADB to Increase Lending Capacity to Financial Institutions in Asia-Pacific
HOUSTON , Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), headquartered in. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (ADB), along with four other global insurance companies, to participate in ADB’s new framework credit insurance program, covering loans to financial institutions and increasing lending capacity by.
Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Climate, Reinsurance and Cyber Remain Top Risks for Rated Caribbean Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best-rated Caribbean property/casualty insurers posted an 8% increase in net income in 2021 to more than. , highlighting carriers’ risk management practices, although the region remains highly vulnerable to a number of risks, led by climate risk. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Climate, Reinsurance,...
Bawn Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
Bawn combines cybersecurity and insurance, providing “skin in the game” data breach and ransomware prevention for business. Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. Comprehensive Cyber Risk Protector among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. AUSTIN, TEXAS.
SingleSource Attorney Conclusion of Title (ACT™) to Offer Major Consumer Savings
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading provider of property services supporting the. housing industry, has launched the SingleSource Attorney Conclusion of Title (ACT™), a standardized attorney opinion letter that will save mortgage borrowers and lenders significant costs while providing comparable coverage to a more costly title insurance policy. Although the...
New Executive Protection Program to Cover Cannabis and Hemp Business
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeHerb, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC. , is introducing a new executive protection insurance program for the cannabis and hemp industry as an expansion to their current property and casualty capacity to meet the growing needs of their customers. SafeHerb's...
Patent Issued for Methods and systems for injury segment determination (USPTO 11403712): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
) has been issued patent number 11403712, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In various applications a need exists to quickly and accurately assign and/or route vehicle insurance and/or injury claims to one or more claim handlers who are situated in one or more tiers. Traditionally, auto and/or injury claims are assigned to a default, or “catch all”, pool of claims, wherein the claims may remain idle until such time that a claim handler reviews the claim and assigns it to an appropriate claim handling tier. Efforts to organize claims into proper filing categories have been attempted, but rely on customer input and self-categorization. Customers may be incentivized to assign higher-than-warranted severity to claims in order to result in faster processing times. Furthermore, no humans, regardless of skill level, are able to analyze the entirety of all claims filed historically in an insurer’s course of business to facilitate assignment and/or routing of claims. No humans, regardless of skill level, are able to analyze all ancillary documents filed with claims (e.g., electronic medical records) in a tractable period of time.
ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED AS A MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger , CFP®, AEP®, MSFS was named a member of the 2022 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors. , CFP®, AEP®, MSFS was named a member of the 2022 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors.
As tech sector rebounds, Definitive Healthcare CEO sees billion-dollar opportunity
Framingham data merchant Definitive Healthcare picked a smart time to go public, but it’ s been a rocky ride ever since. Evidence that inflation may have peaked, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow its interest rate hikes, boosted the entire sector until the past few days. Among local companies, Tripadvisor gained more than 37 percent in the past month,…
