GRAFTON—The City of Grafton recently held a raffle that helped bring in funding for the victims of a heartbreaking school shooting that occurred earlier this spring. May 24, 2022 seemed like just another day, as families prepared for their daily routines of getting the kids off to school and heading to work. Little did they know that within a matter of moments, their lives would be changed forever.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO