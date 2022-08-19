ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WDTV

Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
CLARKSBURG, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Class of 2023 kicks off school year with color

GRAFTON—An annual tradition has brought creative ideas and bright colors to the student parking lot at Grafton High School (GHS) once more. Talented and artistic members of the GHS Class of 2023 came together to leave their mark on the school, at least for this year anyway, as they showcased their personalities through the school’s Paint My Space event.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown

This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grafton, WV
Grafton, WV
Salem, WV
Clarksburg, WV
mountainstatesman.com

City’s Ulvade shooting victim benefit raffle winner announced

GRAFTON—The City of Grafton recently held a raffle that helped bring in funding for the victims of a heartbreaking school shooting that occurred earlier this spring. May 24, 2022 seemed like just another day, as families prepared for their daily routines of getting the kids off to school and heading to work. Little did they know that within a matter of moments, their lives would be changed forever.
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Rick Kennedy
mountainstatesman.com

TCFR encouraging residents to help Save a Life with special event

TAYLOR COUNTY—The folks at Taylor County Family Resources (TCFR) believes that all lives are important and that everyone deserves the best shot at health and happiness as possible. To help promote that way of thinking, they will be teaming up with community partners to host a special event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Organist#Music Educator#First Baptist#The First Baptist Church#Salem College#Pipe Organ
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

World of Wings welcomes WVU students

Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
