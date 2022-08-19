Read full article on original website
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
mountainstatesman.com
Class of 2023 kicks off school year with color
GRAFTON—An annual tradition has brought creative ideas and bright colors to the student parking lot at Grafton High School (GHS) once more. Talented and artistic members of the GHS Class of 2023 came together to leave their mark on the school, at least for this year anyway, as they showcased their personalities through the school’s Paint My Space event.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
mountainstatesman.com
City’s Ulvade shooting victim benefit raffle winner announced
GRAFTON—The City of Grafton recently held a raffle that helped bring in funding for the victims of a heartbreaking school shooting that occurred earlier this spring. May 24, 2022 seemed like just another day, as families prepared for their daily routines of getting the kids off to school and heading to work. Little did they know that within a matter of moments, their lives would be changed forever.
WBOY
Manchin addresses Inflation Reduction Act at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce dinner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its 103rd annual dinner at the Pierpont Community & Technical College in Bridgeport on Monday. The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center was selected as the focal point for the annual dinner. “So this is one of...
Local Burger Kings holding job fair
GPS Hospitality, which owns several Burger King locations and one Popeyes location in north central West Virginia, is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 60 positions.
WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
mountainstatesman.com
TCFR encouraging residents to help Save a Life with special event
TAYLOR COUNTY—The folks at Taylor County Family Resources (TCFR) believes that all lives are important and that everyone deserves the best shot at health and happiness as possible. To help promote that way of thinking, they will be teaming up with community partners to host a special event.
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival raises money for family fighting cancer
The annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival is back, with the two day event set to finish up Saturday night.
Nutter Fort VFD announces plans for the future
In response to an increase in calls, the Nutter Fort VFD have renewed their WV Office of EMS Rapid Response BLS licensure, among other things, the NFVFD announced over a Facebook post.
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Daily Athenaeum
World of Wings welcomes WVU students
Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
Weapons detectors to be used in Harrison County Schools
As school shootings and other threats increased in the recent decade, Harrison County Schools is taking measures to prevent the incidents.
School year starts in Marshall County with no COVID restrictions but a new dress code
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At 7:30 a.m., students arrived at John Marshall High School. They had breakfast, charged their iPads, and by 8:00 a.m., they were in class. For the first time in two years, there are no COVID restrictions, and Principal Cassie Porter is pleased. She’s also pleased that after much thought and study, […]
New Clarksburg Buff City Soap offering free soap for a year
Buff City Soap is opening a new location in Clarksburg this week, and the first people to visit the new store will get a year's supply of products.
Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily
The West Virginis Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.
mountainstatesman.com
Lady Knights Volleyball boasts large roster as team looks forward to successful 2022 season
PRUNTYTOWN—The Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) Lady Knights Volleyball team is ready to begin their season in earnest after a successful June three week period and flex conditioning. The TCMS Lady Knights will be fielding a strong veteran squad this year, with a slew of returning eighth graders. “This...
