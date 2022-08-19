New Medicaid study: Expanding insurance coverage for adults also helps enroll children: Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health

Read full article on original website
Related
Studies from Louisiana State University Further Understanding of Managed Care (Low Rates of Reporting Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status In Studies Published In Top Orthopaedic Journals): Managed Care
2022 AUG 23 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Although there have been calls for the routine reporting of patient demographics associated with health disparities, including race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status (SES), in published research, the extent to which these variables are reported in orthopaedic journals remains unclear. We identified and examined all research articles with human cohorts published in 2019 in the 2 highest-ranked.
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Consumer Finance Institute: 'Health Insurance and Young Adult Financial Distress'
The working paper was written by senior research fellow Nathan Blascak and advisor and research fellow. We study how health-insurance eligibility affects financial distress for young adults using the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) dependent coverage mandate -- the part of the ACA that requires private health-insurance plans to cover individuals up to their 26th birthday. We examine the effects of both gaining and losing eligibility by exploiting the mandate's implementation in 2010 and its automatic disenrollment mechanism at age 26. Our estimates show that increasing access to health insurance lowers young adults' out-of-pocket medical expenditures and debt in third-party collections. However, reductions in financial distress are transitory, as they diminish after an individual loses access to parental insurance when they age out of the mandate at age 26.
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by. California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's. administration. California. already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
AHIP Board Reinforces Commitment to Improved Access to Mental Health Care with New Principles and Advocacy Priorities
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) AHIP's Board of Directors released a new Statement of Commitment and a detailed advocacy vision to further improve access to mental health care and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment for every American. These commitments build on health insurance providers' extensive history of improving access to effective, high-quality care and treatment choices, while offering new solutions for the public sector and private market partners to work together to overcome barriers that persist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DSCC: New Reporting Highlights "How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities."
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) News coverage is highlighting how Senate Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will lower costs like prescription drug prices, make health insurance more affordable, tackle inflation and benefit Black communities across the country. BET. : White House Details How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN) Announces Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Approval
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN), a leader in healthcare transformation in. (REACH) Model provisional participants – providing high-quality, coordinated care to the Medicare beneficiaries of. Western New York. (WNY). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005413/en/. ACO REACH, an accountable care organization model...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Survey: Why Are People Delaying Dental Care?
Young adults fear pain while seniors fear out-of-pocket costs. /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide survey released today by DentalInsurance.com revealed the reasons why Americans are delaying dental care even after dental offices have re-opened after COVID-19 closures. Over 1,214 adults across. the United States. were asked, "What issues have made you...
Health Care Service Corporation to Acquire Trustmark Health Benefits: Health Care Service Corporation
( Trustmark) to purchase its wholly owned subsidiary, Trustmark Health Benefits (Health Benefits), which is a leading third-party administrator of health benefits. The acquisition will provide HCSC with additional capabilities to serve a broader set of customers seeking customizable and flexible health benefit solutions. Health Benefits designs and offers custom...
Lawsuit: Kaiser charged patients for free COVID tests [Bay Area News Group]
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Testing for COVID-19 is supposed to be provided free under federal legislation aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, but a class-action lawsuit this month accuses. Oakland. -based. Kaiser Permanente. , California’s largest health insurer, of billing patients more than. $300. for the procedure.
Did Inflation Reduction Act boost free health insurance?
Austin American-Statesman (TX) The United States spends moreon health care than other industrialized countries, so a recent Facebook post touting free insurance for Americans younger than 65 might be welcome news. "$0 health insurance is here!" the Aug. 7 Facebook post says. "Congress approves $700bn package, $0 health insurance expanded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clinical College of Nanjing Medical University Reports Findings in Cancer (Trends in accessibility of negotiated targeted anti-cancer medicines in Nanjing, China: An interrupted time series analysis): Cancer
-- New research on Cancer is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In order to establish a long-term strategy for bearing the costs of anti-cancer drugs, the state had organized five rounds of national-level pricing negotiations and introduced the National Health Insurance Coverage (NHIC) policy since 2016. In addition, the.
ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
HealthTeam Advantage Integrates Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution to Strengthen Provider Collaboration and Improve Patient Outcomes
Real-time e-notifications lower costs and unnecessary utilization while improving coordinated, high-quality care. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bamboo Health™, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’
American Academy of Actuaries: Comment Letter to DISB on their Review of Automobile Insurance for Unintentional Bias
To: The Honorable Karima Woods , Commissioner, District of. Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities & Banking. American Academy of Actuaries/1 Casualty Practice Council. , I am pleased to provide these comments in response to the District of. Columbia Department of Securities and Banking (DISB) Request for Comment. dated. July 22,...
Notice of Funding Availability; Transitional and Organic Grower Assistance
Notification of funding availability. Document Number: "Docket No. FCIC-22-0003" (FCIC), announces the availability of funding under the Transitional and Organic Grower Assistance (TOGA) Program. The TOGA Program aims to assist producers that transition to and continue using organic agricultural systems. To address the economic challenges that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this crop insurance support to growers is a part of building more and better markets for American growers and consumers and increasing the resilience of the food supply chain. TOGA premium assistance will be applied to the premium billing statements for the 2023 reinsurance year, which covers applicable policies with sales closing dates from.
Drug manufacturers will have few alternatives in negotiating Medicare rates
The Inflation Reduction Act gives the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the authority to negotiate the cost of some prescription drugs covered under Medicare Part D. But although it’s called negotiation, drug manufacturers may find themselves at a distinct disadvantage if they don’t agree with HHS.
Researchers at Monash University Have Reported New Data on Applied Methodology (Effectiveness of Aromatherapy for Prevention or Treatment of Disease, Medical or Preclinical Conditions, and Injury: Protocol for a Systematic Review and …): Life Sciences – Applied Methodology
-- A new study on Life Sciences - Applied Methodology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Aromatherapy - the therapeutic use of essential oils from plants (flowers, herbs or trees) to treat ill health and promote physical, emotional and spiritual well-being - is one of the most widely used natural therapies reported by consumers in Western countries.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0