mountainstatesman.com
Class of 2023 kicks off school year with color
GRAFTON—An annual tradition has brought creative ideas and bright colors to the student parking lot at Grafton High School (GHS) once more. Talented and artistic members of the GHS Class of 2023 came together to leave their mark on the school, at least for this year anyway, as they showcased their personalities through the school’s Paint My Space event.
mountainstatesman.com
TCFR encouraging residents to help Save a Life with special event
TAYLOR COUNTY—The folks at Taylor County Family Resources (TCFR) believes that all lives are important and that everyone deserves the best shot at health and happiness as possible. To help promote that way of thinking, they will be teaming up with community partners to host a special event.
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
WDTV
Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival. Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties. “It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have...
mountainstatesman.com
City’s Ulvade shooting victim benefit raffle winner announced
GRAFTON—The City of Grafton recently held a raffle that helped bring in funding for the victims of a heartbreaking school shooting that occurred earlier this spring. May 24, 2022 seemed like just another day, as families prepared for their daily routines of getting the kids off to school and heading to work. Little did they know that within a matter of moments, their lives would be changed forever.
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
wajr.com
State institutions help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU. “About half of...
School year starts in Marshall County with no COVID restrictions but a new dress code
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At 7:30 a.m., students arrived at John Marshall High School. They had breakfast, charged their iPads, and by 8:00 a.m., they were in class. For the first time in two years, there are no COVID restrictions, and Principal Cassie Porter is pleased. She’s also pleased that after much thought and study, […]
Local Burger Kings holding job fair
GPS Hospitality, which owns several Burger King locations and one Popeyes location in north central West Virginia, is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 60 positions.
Weapons detectors to be used in Harrison County Schools
As school shootings and other threats increased in the recent decade, Harrison County Schools is taking measures to prevent the incidents.
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
The Bridge looks to fill positions at job fair
The Bridge Sports Complex held their third job fair on Aug. 21.
Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily
The West Virginis Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Preston County road to close for 2 days this week
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
mountainstatesman.com
Local law enforcement to increase patrols in and around school zones
TAYLOR COUNTY—Students will be returning to Taylor County schools tomorrow, and that means increased traffic on the roadways. Local law enforcement officials are offering some advice for motorists; be cautious of your surroundings and watch for stopped buses picking up students. “Even after the buses have stopped, individuals should...
WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
WDTV
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
