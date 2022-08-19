ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iheart.com

This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Alabama. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With a name that literally means 'neighborhood,' it’s no...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles

The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!
NEBRASKA STATE
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
iheart.com

This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana

In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
METAIRIE, LA
iheart.com

This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Missouri Schools Bring Back The Paddle

Some Missouri schools are bringing back the paddle. The Cassville School District in Southern Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment under a new policy that allows students to be paddled. Administrators say it would be the last resort if other means of discipline do not work. The change is the...
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Project Aware Volunteers Haul 18-Tons of Trash From River

(Undated) -- An annual river-clean-up project in Iowa is releasing results from this summer's effort. Nearly 350-Project Aware volunteers paddled 61-miles of the West Fork of the Des Moines River in northwest Iowa July 11th thru July 15th, ending the trip in Emmetsburg. Iowa Project Aware Coordinator Nina Marquart says...
EMMETSBURG, IA

