Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
Police Use Drones To Bust Street Racers
And it’s becoming more common in North America…. Here in North America some of the police departments in larger cities like Atlanta have been showing off the cutting-edge technology used in helicopters to catch street racers and street takeover participants. While such a crusade certainly can cut down on lawlessness, in Australia police are talking up an even more budget-friendly and scalable approach by using drones to target miscreants gathering to break the law by “hooning” as they say Down Under.
Canada refuses to extend bilingual bonus to Indigenous-language workers
Canada’s federal government says it will not expand the scope of a program that pays an annual bonus to bilingual employees, excluding hundreds of government workers who speak an Indigenous language on the job. Since the late 1970s, the federal government has paid a bonus of C$800 to workers...
Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
Southern California Lake Closed Because of Toxic Algae Bloom
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Lake Elsinore has been closed to swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing due to an algae bloom that produces toxins that could be harmful to people and animals, officials said. The city of Lake Elsinore issued a “danger” warning that exposure to toxic...
