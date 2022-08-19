ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVIA

Deadly floods strand travelers as storms move east

It's being called a once in a century weather event. Today, it could be re-classified as even more rare. Storms have been causing deadly floods in southern states. The storms that caused this dangerous flooding in Utah, Arizona and Texas are stalled in east Texas and forecast to bring more rain today. They're also stretching into the lower Mississippi Basin.
ARIZONA STATE

