Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
WINDSOR, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse

When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
LONGMONT, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Love Pixar Movies? Pixar Putt Is Coming To Colorado Next Month

There are a lot of Pixar fans in Colorado who are extremely excited right now because "Pixar Putt" is coming to Colorado next month. Here's all we know. Becoming a staple in the cartoon movie world back in the mid-90s, Pixar studios, in conjunction with Disney, has created some of the most memorable and loveable movies of the last three decades. So many amazing characters from their massive catalog of box office smashes that people just can get enough of. Be it Woody and Buzz Lightyear, to Lightning McQueen and Mater, people are obsessed with Pixar movies and their iconic characters. We will likely never get a Disney theme park or attraction in Colorado, so this could be the next best thing for Colorado Disney & Pixar fanatics.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open

Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fun Up High: Aims’ ‘Great Aardvark Embark’ Hot Air Balloon Launch September 24

Aims Community College is celebrating its 55th year, having started in September of 1967. September of 2022 will see the college's fifth annual hot air balloon event. Another fun Colorado hot air balloon event is coming to Greeley, the last Saturday of September. The air will be crisp that morning, be sure to dress appropriately; maybe you have some Aims Community College gear you could wear.
GREELEY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

5 Things to Keep You and the Family Entertained this Weekend in NoCo

Monsters takeover downtown Greeley Saturday! Monster day is a family-friendly celebration where you are invited to dress up as your favorite monster and enjoy music, entertainment, face painting, monster makeup, vendor booths, costume contests, displays and more. Proceeds from Monster Day Greeley will go to help “Don’t Be A Monster,” a nonprofit organization that offers unique and entertaining anti-bullying to students.
WINDSOR, CO
