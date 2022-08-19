Read full article on original website
Person hospitalized after shooting near Charlotte restaurant, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, Medic reports. The agency said it happened around 9 p.m. near the Showmars restaurant on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Medic said the patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
WBTV
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
1 person seriously injured after shooting near motel in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting near a Budget Inn motel in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded a gunshot call around 12:30 a.m. on Old Interstate road off I-85 near North Graham Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital from the scene, MEDIC confirmed.
wccbcharlotte.com
Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with...
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services
STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
power98fm.com
Dunkin Teacher Appreciation
It’s go time for our teachers and Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say thank you. On Thursday, September 1, local educators will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Charlotte area Dunkin’ restaurants. Participation may vary. But that’s just the beginning!
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
