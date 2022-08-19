Read full article on original website
Samsung Germany RMA Suggests Drilling or Smashing The SSD With a Hammer
During an RMA process, a Samsung representative reportedly asked a customer to destroy his dying Samsung 980 Pro SSD.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels
LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
Digital Trends
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Phone Arena
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro, but these models were for the markets in China, along with its new. Now, however, Motorola has scheduled a September 8 event, right after Apple's. iPhone 14 unveiling, and teases three phones for it, indicating that...
notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
notebookcheck.net
Blackview Tab 13: Android 12-based tablet launches with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Blackview has introduced the Tab 13, a new tablet based on the MediaTek Helio G85. Also found in the likes of the Moto G31 and Moto G41, the MediaTek Helio G85 has two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that Blackview complements with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Incidentally, the Blackview Tab 13 is similar to the new Jumper EZpad M10S in that sense.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
notebookcheck.net
The Core-i5 XPS Plus is 18% slower than the i7 variant
We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus with the Alder Lake P Core i5. Result: The i5 is 18% slower under sustained load, and system performance is weaker with the slow Micron 512 GB SSD. Ultrabook Alder Lake XPS Thunderbolt. Making a purchase decision more complicated, Dell has started offering...
MSI's Tiger Lake Motherboard Would Be So Much Cooler If It Had a PCIe Slot
MSI has created a new low-profile Mini-ITX motherboard featuring a Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for professionals desiring to build a compact desktop workstation that sips power.
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'mainstream' CPU prices might stay put, leaving Intel out on a limb
AMD is getting ready to launch its Ryzen 7000-series processors in the next several weeks, and if a new report is to be believed, it won't be jacking up the prices on its "mainstream" processors. The news comes from industry outlet Digitimes (opens in new tab), which reports that Intel...
Is this the end of compact cameras? Nikon and Panasonic stop development
It looks like it could be the end for compact entry level cameras, with Nikon and Panasonic bowing out
Nvidia Details Grace Hopper CPU Superchip Design: 144 Cores on 4N TSMC Process
Nvidia shared more details about the Nvidia Grace CPU and Nvidia Grace Hopper CPU Superchip at Hot Chips 34.
technewstoday.com
Ethernet Splitter Vs Switch Vs Hub – Which One is Better?
A wired connection generally provides better stability, lower latency, and higher throughput than a WiFi connection. However, unlike WiFi connection where you can connect multiple devices to a single router, the number of wired connections you can have is limited by the number of physical ports available. As such, if...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
