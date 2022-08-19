ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

notebookcheck.net

LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels

LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone

It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official

Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum

“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Blackview Tab 13: Android 12-based tablet launches with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

Blackview has introduced the Tab 13, a new tablet based on the MediaTek Helio G85. Also found in the likes of the Moto G31 and Moto G41, the MediaTek Helio G85 has two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that Blackview complements with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Incidentally, the Blackview Tab 13 is similar to the new Jumper EZpad M10S in that sense.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features

Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Core-i5 XPS Plus is 18% slower than the i7 variant

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus with the Alder Lake P Core i5. Result: The i5 is 18% slower under sustained load, and system performance is weaker with the slow Micron 512 GB SSD. Ultrabook Alder Lake XPS Thunderbolt. Making a purchase decision more complicated, Dell has started offering...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Ethernet Splitter Vs Switch Vs Hub – Which One is Better?

A wired connection generally provides better stability, lower latency, and higher throughput than a WiFi connection. However, unlike WiFi connection where you can connect multiple devices to a single router, the number of wired connections you can have is limited by the number of physical ports available. As such, if...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES

