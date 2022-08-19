Read full article on original website
KTUL
Walters advances in Republican runoff for superintendent of public instruction
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Ryan Walters has advanced in the race for superintendent of public instruction. Walters, backed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, was in a runoff against April Grace for the Republican nomination. He’ll now face Democrat Jena Nelson in the fall general election. Walters, a former McAlester...
KTUL
Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
KTUL
Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
KTUL
Oklahoma Human Services offer $1,000 employment incentive through Care for Kids project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professional is high and Oklahoma Human Services is confronting the ongoing threat with a state-funded project. Care for Kids is a state-funded project working to combat the shortage of childcare professionals by highlighting the importance of them and offering a $1,000 employment incentive.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
KTUL
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know for Oklahoma's primary runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Voters in Oklahoma will head to the polls for the runoff primary election and special elections today. This election will decide the Republican candidate for State Superintendent and several other issues. Oklahoma is a closed primary state, so you must be registered under the party...
KTUL
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asks public to watch for kids during school hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nearly all Green Country students are back in school now, so the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to watch for students walking to and from school. Drivers need to slow down to 25 miles per hour in a school zone, stop for school...
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another sunny, beautiful day for Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday should be another sunny, clear day for Green Country. The temperatures should be in the low 90s this time of year, and today will land around 92. There could be an isolated shower to the southeast but most won't see any rain. This pattern...
