Oklahoma State

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
