Stocks

ValueWalk

Stocks Mixed But Grinding Higher Amid Earnings Beats And Mixed Guidance

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is looking for footing after the worst day since June. Stocks are mixed and muted this morning but grinding higher as the day progresses. Both Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported earnings beats top & bottom, with Macy’s guiding down modestly for the second half while Dick’s raised its full-year guidance. Both reported reductions in same-store sales but less than forecasted. Macy’s is up +7% and Dick’s is up 4% on the day.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
TheStreet

Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move

Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hoegh LNG Partners's Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hoegh LNG Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For iMedia Brands

IMedia Brands IMBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that iMedia Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. iMedia Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Nova Scotia missed estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.64. Revenue was down $251.00...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 584.2K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.8 million.
TheStreet

Texas Roadhouse Makes BofA Small-Cap Stock List

Bank of America's list include stocks with operating margin expansion and positive earnings-estimate revisions,. July was a banner month for small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index soaring 10%. It also represented a month of change within the small-cap category. “This year's top styles, value and quality, both underperformed” in...
Benzinga

Whirlpool: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
