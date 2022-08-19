In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is looking for footing after the worst day since June. Stocks are mixed and muted this morning but grinding higher as the day progresses. Both Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported earnings beats top & bottom, with Macy’s guiding down modestly for the second half while Dick’s raised its full-year guidance. Both reported reductions in same-store sales but less than forecasted. Macy’s is up +7% and Dick’s is up 4% on the day.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO