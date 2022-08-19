Read full article on original website
Related
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
High-yield stocks tend to outperform during downturns in the broader market.
ValueWalk
Stocks Mixed But Grinding Higher Amid Earnings Beats And Mixed Guidance
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is looking for footing after the worst day since June. Stocks are mixed and muted this morning but grinding higher as the day progresses. Both Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported earnings beats top & bottom, with Macy’s guiding down modestly for the second half while Dick’s raised its full-year guidance. Both reported reductions in same-store sales but less than forecasted. Macy’s is up +7% and Dick’s is up 4% on the day.
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 643 Points as Treasury Yields Climb
Stocks sold off sharply Monday as the 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb. The yield on this closely watched government bond jumped 4 basis points to 3.029% – marking its first trip above the 3% threshold since late July. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move
Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
A Preview Of Hoegh LNG Partners's Earnings
Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hoegh LNG Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deere's Q3 Highlights: Top-Line Beat, Bottom-Line Miss, Supply-Chain Issues & More
Deere & Company DE reported third-quarter FY22 net sales and revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $14.1 billion, beating the consensus of $12.78 billion. EPS increased to $6.16, missing the consensus of $6.69. Sales by segments: Production & Precision Agriculture $6.1 billion (+43% Y/Y), Small Agriculture & Turf $3.64 billion...
Deere Stock Tumbles As Supply Chain Pressures Bring Q3 Earnings Miss, Profit Forecast Cut
Deere & Co (DE) shares tumbled in pre-market trading after the farm equipment maker posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings and trimmed its full-year profit forecast amid ongoing supply chain pressures. Deere said earnings for the three months ending on August 1, the group's fiscal second quarter, came in at $6.16...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Earnings Outlook For iMedia Brands
IMedia Brands IMBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that iMedia Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. iMedia Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Citigroup Says Buy Palo Alto Networks and Sell These Other 2 Stocks
Citigroup is forecasting big things for Palo Alto Networks, but the firm cautions against a couple of other big names in shipping and tech.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, Macy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Zoom Video — Zoom sank 16.5% after missing on revenue estimates for the previous quarter due to a strong dollar. The videoconferencing company also cut its forecast for the full year amid slowing revenue growth. Twitter – Shares of...
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
This leading health insurance company has created huge wealth for shareholders in recent years. But can it continue?
Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Nova Scotia missed estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.64. Revenue was down $251.00...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 584.2K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.8 million.
Texas Roadhouse Makes BofA Small-Cap Stock List
Bank of America's list include stocks with operating margin expansion and positive earnings-estimate revisions,. July was a banner month for small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index soaring 10%. It also represented a month of change within the small-cap category. “This year's top styles, value and quality, both underperformed” in...
Benzinga
Whirlpool: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 retreat as rate hike fears cool stock rally
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated to close lower on Thursday on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation.
Comments / 0