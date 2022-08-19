ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occoquan, VA

WJLA

Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“Residential visitor parking passes: app edition”

I am curious to know how others have dealt with this: I live in a RPP zone of Mount Pleasant and have always had a IRL paper visitor permit. I have also used the app twice to get digital permits with no trouble. My current house sitter, who is visiting from AL, is registered via the Park DC Permits app, but in the last week she has twice gotten parking tickets, from the same officer.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County cracks down on speeding

Last week, Fairfax County did a targeted enforcement on Fairfax County Parkway that led to 400 tickets written in one day. Police are reminding drivers to reset their driving habits, especially now that kids, school buses, and more cars will be on the roads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: Should the Victory Center be demolished?

Developer Stonebridge has filed for plans to demolish the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue) but is facing pushback from city staff that would rather see the existing building converted. The Stonebridge proposal would see the long-vacant office building replaced with townhouses, similar to the new development just west of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC

A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
ffxnow.com

FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash

Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Imagine being able to take a train to Great Falls. That was once reality.

This article was first published on October 2, 2018. We love seeing how people used to move through the region and wanted to share this article with you again. Today, the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) is a paved trail used for fun and commuting across Northern Virginia. Of course, originally the Washington & Old Dominion was a railroad — one with a long and convoluted history that helped form Dunn Loring, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Ashburn, and other communities that still exist to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Missing man from Fairfax County found safe

UPDATE, Aug. 23, 10:24 a.m. — Virginia State Police cancelled the Senior Alert issued for Richard Hood. It said Fairfax County police said Hood was found safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) asked people to keep an eye out for a senior citizen who was missing Tuesday. VSP […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas

Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
MANASSAS, VA
