36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
Construction on delayed Purple Line light rail project to ramp up soon
While you might have seen crews out here and there over the summer, next month heavy construction is set to begin on the troubled Purple Line after almost two years. Hundreds of construction workers recently signed a labor agreement for the completion of the light rail job. “You are seeing...
WJLA
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
popville.com
“Residential visitor parking passes: app edition”
I am curious to know how others have dealt with this: I live in a RPP zone of Mount Pleasant and have always had a IRL paper visitor permit. I have also used the app twice to get digital permits with no trouble. My current house sitter, who is visiting from AL, is registered via the Park DC Permits app, but in the last week she has twice gotten parking tickets, from the same officer.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Fairfax County could end local Covid state of emergency next month
An end may be in sight for the local state of emergency that Fairfax County has had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic upended government operations and daily life in March 2020. “A County Executive agenda item regarding ending the Local Emergency Declaration that was established to support response and...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County cracks down on speeding
Last week, Fairfax County did a targeted enforcement on Fairfax County Parkway that led to 400 tickets written in one day. Police are reminding drivers to reset their driving habits, especially now that kids, school buses, and more cars will be on the roads.
alxnow.com
Poll: Should the Victory Center be demolished?
Developer Stonebridge has filed for plans to demolish the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue) but is facing pushback from city staff that would rather see the existing building converted. The Stonebridge proposal would see the long-vacant office building replaced with townhouses, similar to the new development just west of the...
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC
A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
mocoshow.com
Five Transported to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning
At approximately 3am on Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road and Langley Drive, in the area of Piney Branch Road. MCFRS evaluated five patients and transported them to...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County “better get its act together soon” to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
ffxnow.com
FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash
Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
ggwash.org
Imagine being able to take a train to Great Falls. That was once reality.
This article was first published on October 2, 2018. We love seeing how people used to move through the region and wanted to share this article with you again. Today, the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) is a paved trail used for fun and commuting across Northern Virginia. Of course, originally the Washington & Old Dominion was a railroad — one with a long and convoluted history that helped form Dunn Loring, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Ashburn, and other communities that still exist to this day.
Missing man from Fairfax County found safe
UPDATE, Aug. 23, 10:24 a.m. — Virginia State Police cancelled the Senior Alert issued for Richard Hood. It said Fairfax County police said Hood was found safe. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) asked people to keep an eye out for a senior citizen who was missing Tuesday. VSP […]
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
theriver953.com
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas
Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
Investigators asking for help solving arson case at construction site in Fairfax
At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, workers arrived at the house and found a large stack of 2x4 planks smoldering in the basement. Fire crews responded to the house at 9:11 a.m. and put out the fire before it could spread. A few original flavor Twisted Tea cans were found at scene.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
