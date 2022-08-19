Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
realtybiznews.com
A Roundup of Myrtle Beach’s Highest Rated Agents
This week our “top agents” journey takes us to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in search of the superstars of real estate marketing. Over the past few months, we’ve been experimenting with better methods for finding and evaluating real estate professionals. We’ve met with some success but a lot more complications.
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
counton2.com
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
South Carolina Department of Transportation gearing up to work on several busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will enter an agreement to make city roads safer. Four roadways and intersections are expected to get safety updates in the coming months and years, including: Mr. Joe White Ave. from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business 21st […]
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Historic Pine Lakes Country Club
I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday. Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop. “It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this […]
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
WMBF
Power restored to over 2,500 in Horry County, utility company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews restored power after an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers. The utility company says the outage impacted members served out of its Nixonville substation.
Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Fire Department helps dozens of tourists exit broken Myrtle Beach Skywheel
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck. Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped Myrtle Beach SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride. The SkyWheel is among the city’s best known attractions with...
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
1 person in custody after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody after Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a barricade situation at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post. The incident took place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area was secure and that […]
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
