Myrtle Beach, SC

wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
realtybiznews.com

A Roundup of Myrtle Beach’s Highest Rated Agents

This week our “top agents” journey takes us to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in search of the superstars of real estate marketing. Over the past few months, we’ve been experimenting with better methods for finding and evaluating real estate professionals. We’ve met with some success but a lot more complications.
counton2.com

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Historic Pine Lakes Country Club

I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

