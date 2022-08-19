ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPIce, Inc. has been awarded grant funds by Visit North Platte. NPIce’s goal is to launch an Outdoor Ice Skating and Hockey Rink in North Platte, December 2022 through February 2023 to introduce the community to ice hockey, figure skating, and a “whole lotta fun!” A modified, one-third, regulation-size hockey rink (90 feet x 70 feet with full hockey boards and plexi-glass or netting) is planned for the season.
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
