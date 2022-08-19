Read full article on original website
Gov. Brad Little proposes investing $410 million into Idaho education
BOISE, Idaho — As part of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed legislation that lawmakers will take up during the special session next week, if approved, the bill would invest $410 million dollars into education. But the proposal from Little is very similar to that of Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act.
Gov. Brad Little calling special legislative session to address impacts of inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is calling a special legislative session to address inflation, he announced during a press conference Tuesday. "We are now approaching a new record budget surplus," Little said. "We have a duty and an obligation to put more of Idahoans hard-earned cash back in their bank accounts."
Parvo-like illness possibly linked to at least 30 dog deaths in Michigan
DETROIT — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents like...
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district strike on 1st day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district will be marked absent on the first day of the new school year. For the first time since 1975, more than 4,000 teachers and other education professionals in Columbus City Schools district are hitting the picket lines. On Sunday, 94%...
Idaho Senior Games continues this weekend with pickleball
BOISE, Idaho — 82-year-old Dick Johnson is looking forward to defending his crown as a pickleball gold medal champion at the Idaho Senior Games this weekend. Dick is one of the best pickleball players in the world on the senior tour, at the end of April he won gold at the U.S. Open and picked up another gold in the National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale Florida all while catching COVID in between.
Referee shortage could put an end to some states' Friday night lights
It's that time of year again: High school football is back in season. But the classic Friday night lights may have to be held on a different day. That’s because there’s a referee shortage. In Aurora, Colorado, the striped-shirt guys will have to be spread throughout the week.
Hot temperatures continue through work week, cool down on the way
Temperatures in the upper-90s continue in the Treasure Valley Tuesday, but a cool down is on the way. Temperatures will cool to the mid-90s by Friday and to the low-90s and upper-80s for the weekend, but the cooler temperatures will not last. Next week temperatures in the Treasure Valley will...
Near triple-digit temperatures continue Wednesday with cool down on the way for weekend
Near triple-digit temperatures continue in the Treasure Valley Wednesday, but a cool down is on the way. Temperatures will cool to the mid-90s Thursday and Friday before dropping into the 80s for the weekend. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in both the East and West Central Mountains...
