Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

Officials said a 37-year-old banking executive has died days after she was shot in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Carrie Mondell crashed her white Honda when a stray bullet hit her after flying in through the passenger side of her car.

Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

The WSFS building is located just around the corner from the shooting scene.

On Friday, the bank's president released a statement:

"It's impossible to put into words the grief and shock we all feel. She was a caring and passionate person who served WSFS for more than 14 years. Carrie loved and supported her family and many friends."

A 22-year-old man was also shot. He suffered critical injuries.

So far this year, Mondell is the 12th person to die from gunfire in Wilmington.

The Mayor of Wilmington released this statement:

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the perpetrators of these senseless crimes caused by illegal gun use and remove them once and for all from our streets and neighborhoods."

There has been no arrest made in the case.