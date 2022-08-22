ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41btJN_0hO52nD400

Officials said a 37-year-old banking executive has died days after she was shot in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Carrie Mondell crashed her white Honda when a stray bullet hit her after flying in through the passenger side of her car.

Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

The WSFS building is located just around the corner from the shooting scene.

On Friday, the bank's president released a statement:

"It's impossible to put into words the grief and shock we all feel. She was a caring and passionate person who served WSFS for more than 14 years. Carrie loved and supported her family and many friends."

A 22-year-old man was also shot. He suffered critical injuries.

So far this year, Mondell is the 12th person to die from gunfire in Wilmington.

The Mayor of Wilmington released this statement:

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the perpetrators of these senseless crimes caused by illegal gun use and remove them once and for all from our streets and neighborhoods."

There has been no arrest made in the case.

Comments / 21

Guest
4d ago

Caused by illegal guns? How do you know the gun was illegal when the Wilmington police haven’t caught the perp? The gun violence is caused by drugs, gangs and evil people!

Reply(3)
9
Dee
5d ago

the crime and violence is getting out of control people are steady losing there lives because of the violence going on in the world this is completely unacceptable may she rest in peace

Reply
6
Ny
5d ago

How can we as a community continue to live like this day after day year after year. Where is the outrage and the marches. Yet another Innocent life is lost and we continue to stay silent and let these criminals run havoc in our community.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday

New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
fox29.com

Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park

WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington drug investigation nets 17 pounds of pot

Wilmington Police said two men are behind bars on drug and weapons charges after they were arrested on August 17, 2022, in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Police said the drug investigation yielded 695 bags of marijuana weighing in at over 17.5 pounds, a loaded 38-caliber revolver reported stolen out of South Carolina, and more than $15,000 in cash.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsfs Bank
CBS Philly

5 hunting rifles mistakenly delivered to Chester County school due to shipping error

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A box of guns was mistakenly delivered to a Delaware County school. Police say five hunting rifles were delivered to Chester High School on West 9th Street due to a shopping error. The address was entered incorrectly and was supposed to be delivered to another West 9th Street address. The package is now at the police department, but many questions remain. Where was the box heading and how was the discovery made? CBS3 will have more information beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Worker Airlifted After Being Electrocuted In Bear Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that left a worker in critical condition. Officials said at approximately 4:46 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were called to the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway, in Bear, for reports of a subject that had been electrocuted. Upon arrival, Paramedics found a...
BEAR, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy