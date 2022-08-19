ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
The Rule-Breaking Request Jennifer Lopez Had For Guests At Her Wedding

You’ve likely noticed that Bennifer’s wedding is being talked about everywhere — and for good reason. For starters, this was the second time the couple got married. (The first ceremony took place in Las Vegas about a month ago, in July 2022.) Secondly, the ceremony was held at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where the two were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. Another notable aspect of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding was the guest dress code. All attendees — including Lopez and Affleck’s children — wore white, thus breaking the unspoken rule for wedding guest attire.
Demi Lovato’s ’29’ Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes

DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles). The most shocking song on the album has been “29.” Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, teased the song just before releasing it in full and many were quick to point out the allusions to her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama,...
People Are Praising Kate Middleton for ‘Keeping it Simple’ by Flying Economy & Having Her Kids Carry Their Own Luggage

Flying with kids is complicated, to say the least. You have to deal with cranky, bored little ones, and passengers who can be so rude. That’s one reason why many celebrities, like the Kardashians, choose to fly private. But in a surprising twist, Kate Middleton decided to take an economy flight with two of her kids — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — according to an eagled-eyed TikToker on the same flight, and fans were loving the thoughtful gesture. “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids a nanny and security 2 rows in front of me,” TikTok...
Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over Her ‘King’ Bader Shammas On Cute Date Night In London

A different kind of “royalty” rolled into London on Tuesday. Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shamas, enjoyed a sweet dinner date in the United Kingdom. Lindsay, 36, posed with Bader while the couple awaited their meal. Being in London had Lindsay in a mood. “Home of the queen, with my [king],” she captioned the photo with Bader’s arm around her shoulder.
Kate Moss Debuts Wellness Brand Cosmoss

Kate Moss is entering the wellness space. The supermodel announced on Tuesday she is launching a wellness brand, called Cosmoss, via the brand’s Instagram account. The account posted several photos and videos of Moss as well as images stating values like “Rejuvenation, Balance, Healing” and “Soulful, Sensual, Self-Aware.” The brand will launch on Sept. 1.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “Cosmoss draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself,” read...
