More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More rain is expected as we roll into the middle of the week. Wednesday highs look to climb into the 70s and 80s for a few locations, thunderstorms and showers are expected to pop in the later afternoon hours around dinner time. Showers and thunderstorms...
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As monsoon moisture streams into the area and a few upper level disturbances move across, expect increasing chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the middle of the week. With more clouds and the scattered rains, temperatures will come down a few notches with highs mostly in the 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon. Wednesday...
Hot Start to the Week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring very hot temperatures today, compared to normal. We’ll see highs in the 90s, with some spots in the Badlands near 100 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible around the Hills today, but a much...
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
Delicious foods at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. “Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
Lead’s newest skate park officially up and rolling
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain didn’t keep the skaters away. After a year in the making, the Lead skate park officially opened to the public Tuesday. It was a collaborative effort to get the park up and running and many of the elements that went into the planning and construction were based on feedback from the community. Despite the wet cement, skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages made their way to the park to try out the new concrete pits, ramps, and rails.
KOTA Pine Ridge Broadband
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Senator Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct and state lawmakers were not happy about it. KOTA What A Farmer Earns. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars. Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun. All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.
KOTA What A Farmer Earns
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Senator Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct and state lawmakers were not happy about it. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Repairs...
Cobblers win RC Central Golf Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central Cobblers golf team had a strong day at the Elks Golf Course as they claimed first place in their home invitational. Ben Burns has some highlights from Monday’s meet.
Strider Fest returns to the Hills this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strider Sports International is hosting a three-day event for young riders to challenge themselves and enjoy a thrilling time on two wheels. “Strider Fest is a 3-day event that gives Strider Riders from all over the world the opportunity to come and ride in the beautiful Black Hills!” said Hannah Peterson, the public relations specialist for Strider Sports International. “The weekend will consist of an open house at the Strider World Headquarters, Strider Cup Racing, Adventure Cross Racing, and a Discovery Ride.”
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
Norwegian ‘rosemaling’ art featured at Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is known for its rodeo events and carnival rides, but its showcase of regional and international art is also on full display this week. One of the art-forms presented is the Norwegian Folk art of rosemaling. It’s a decorative style of...
KOTA Noem Ethics Followup
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Agriculture is the number 1 industry in South Dakota and there are more than 30,000 farms operating in the state. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated:...
Rapid City offers youth transit program for seventh year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As parents and students scamper to buy school clothes, sneakers, and supplies; one of the key boxes on the school checklist impacting many families is reliable transportation to and from school. The Rapid Transit System is offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program. For the seventh...
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
Black Hills State soccer team hopeful for turnaround season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning only eight games in six years, the Black Hills State girls soccer team could be on the verge of a turnaround season. Plus, the university’s volleyball team is ready to start the season with a new head coach. Ben Burns has the details.
