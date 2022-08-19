LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain didn’t keep the skaters away. After a year in the making, the Lead skate park officially opened to the public Tuesday. It was a collaborative effort to get the park up and running and many of the elements that went into the planning and construction were based on feedback from the community. Despite the wet cement, skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages made their way to the park to try out the new concrete pits, ramps, and rails.

