Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they had arrested the attorney general in Mexico ’s previous administration, apparently on charges that he mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teacher college.

Jesús Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015 under then president Enrique Peña Nieto.

In 2020, the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalised cover-up” of the case.

The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the army bore at least partial responsibility in the case. It said a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved and the army didn’t stop the abductions even though it knew what was happening.

Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a drug gang abducted the students in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later.

Murillo Karam, under pressure to solve the case quickly, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned at a garbage dump by members of a drug gang. He called that hypothesis “the historic truth”.

But the investigation included instances of torture, improper arrest and mishandling of evidence that have since allowed most of the directly implicated gang members to walk free.

The incident occurred near a large army base, and independent investigations have found that members of the military were aware of what was happening. The students’ families have long demanded that soldiers be included in the investigation.

On Thursday, the truth commission looking into the case said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers’ college, yet the army did not search for him even though it had real-time information that the abduction was occurring. It said the inaction violated army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

The defence ministry has not responded to a request for comment.

Mexican federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as Tomás Zerón, who at the time of the abduction headed the federal investigation agency, Mexico’s detective agency.

Zerón is being sought on charges of torture and covering up forced disappearances. He fled to Israel – Mexico has asked the Israeli government for help in his arrest.

Gertz Manero said that, in addition to Zerón’s alleged crimes connected to the case, he is alleged to have stolen more than $44m (£37m) from the attorney general’s office budget.

The motive for the students’ abduction remains a subject of debate.

In September 2014, local police from Iguala, members of organised crime gangs and authorities abducted 43 students from buses. The students periodically commandeered buses for transportation.

Murillo Karam claimed the students were turned over to a drug gang, who killed them, incinerated their bodies at a dump in nearby Cocula and tossed the burned remains into a river.

Later investigations by independent experts and the attorney general’s office, corroborated by the truth commission, have dismissed the idea that the bodies were incinerated at the Cocula dump, although recovered burned bone fragments have been used to identify three of the missing students.

No evidence has been uncovered that any of the students are still alive.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

