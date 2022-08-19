Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
7 dental 1sts
U.S. Oral Surgery Management added its first Michigan practice and six other dental "firsts" Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:. 1. U.S. Oral Surgery Management added its first oral surgery practice in Michigan. 2. A dentist affiliated with 42 North Dental completed the world's first full arch robotic dental...
beckersdental.com
Why Americans avoid the dentist
High out-of-pocket costs were cited as the main reason Americans are delaying dental care, according to a recent survey by detalinsurance.com. The survey, released Aug. 23, included responses from 1,214 adults across the country, according to a news release from the insurance company. It was conducted from May 5-7 and asked: "What issues have made you put off dental work?" Respondents were given seven options.
Comments / 0