High out-of-pocket costs were cited as the main reason Americans are delaying dental care, according to a recent survey by detalinsurance.com. The survey, released Aug. 23, included responses from 1,214 adults across the country, according to a news release from the insurance company. It was conducted from May 5-7 and asked: "What issues have made you put off dental work?" Respondents were given seven options.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO