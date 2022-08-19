Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary procedures closes practice
Khuong Nguyen, DDS, a pediatric dentist who was accused of performing unnecessary procedures, appears to have closed his practice. Dr. Nguyen previously practiced at Clairemont Pediatric Dental in San Diego. The Dental Board of California began investigating Dr. Nguyen in 2018 following a patient complaint. The board's reasons for disciplining...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist 1st in state to use dental implant robot
Keith Flack, DDS, of North Mankato (Minn.) Family Dentistry is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System for dental implant surgery, KEYC reported Aug. 23. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. "The exciting thing...
beckersdental.com
7 dental 1sts
U.S. Oral Surgery Management added its first Michigan practice and six other dental "firsts" Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:. 1. U.S. Oral Surgery Management added its first oral surgery practice in Michigan. 2. A dentist affiliated with 42 North Dental completed the world's first full arch robotic dental...
beckersdental.com
Pennsylvania has lost 10% of dental workforce since 2015: 6 takeaways
Pennsylvania has lost 10 percent of its dental workforce since 2015, according to a recent report from Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health. 1. Reduction of the state's dental workforce sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and in rural communities, with rural communities experiencing a 14.2 percent loss of dentists compared to 3.5 percent in urban areas.
beckersdental.com
Private equity-backed DSO adds South Carolina practice
Raleigh, N.C.-based Oakpoint has added a three-location dental practice in South Carolina to its network. Garris Dental Care affiliated with the DSO, expanding the organization's footprint in the Southeast, according to an Aug. 18 LinkedIn post. The practice is led by Scott Garris, DMD, and has locations in St. George,...
