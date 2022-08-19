Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
Comments / 0