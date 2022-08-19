Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Woodland Hills Fruit Vendor Back in Business After Vicious Attack
The acts of kindness in a Woodland Hills community are drowning out the sound of fury from last week. Dozens of neighbors in the area where street vendor Jonathan Alvarez was attacked by a man with an ax showed up for a community buy out. “(Come and) get some fresh...
orangecountytribune.com
Talks continue on Willowick
The fate of the Willowick Golf Course owned by the City of Garden Grove but located in Santa Ana has been out of the news lately. But – according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove City Council s– things may still be happening.
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
mypcblife.com
Understanding the Florida Property Tax Cycle
We’re still a few months away from collecting property taxes, but as new residents move to Bay County we wanted to make sure all taxpayers understand the property tax cycle in Florida. Each state’s property tax laws are different. Collection times vary between states as do the names of...
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week.
