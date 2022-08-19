ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Talks continue on Willowick

The fate of the Willowick Golf Course owned by the City of Garden Grove but located in Santa Ana has been out of the news lately. But – according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove City Council s– things may still be happening.
SANTA ANA, CA
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
CYPRESS, CA
mypcblife.com

Understanding the Florida Property Tax Cycle

We’re still a few months away from collecting property taxes, but as new residents move to Bay County we wanted to make sure all taxpayers understand the property tax cycle in Florida. Each state’s property tax laws are different. Collection times vary between states as do the names of...
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26

“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week

In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WMBB

Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
DAYTON, OH
thelog.com

Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

