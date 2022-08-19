ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan to Tax Graphics Cards Based on Onboard Memory

Pakistan simplifies collection of graphics cards import duty taxes . GPU prices may be dropping, but graphics cards are still expensive — and some people have been trying to save money on import taxes by declaring lower values. But this obviously doesn't sit well with governments, which is why Pakistan will now use onboard memory capacity to calculate import taxes on GPUs.
