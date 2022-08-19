Read full article on original website
EPA regional administrator lauds Flint for water infrastructure upgrades
EPA Region 5 administrator Debra Shore toured the Flint Water Treatment Plant to check out upgrades completed over the past three years. EPA regional administrator applauds Flint for water infrastructure upgrades. On Tuesday, federal Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore toured the water plants upgrades with the Michigan...
Flint's iconic White Horse Tavern listed for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint institution appears headed for a new chapter. The iconic White Horse Tavern is up for sale. The bar and restaurant on Court Street in downtown Flint was founded almost 50 years ago by John Poulos in 1973. His sons own the business now. The...
Flint native to walk in CRIM years after paralyzing accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A long road to recovery for the sake of walking down the road. One Flint native and Navy veteran finally will return home for the CRIM after an accident left him paralyzed for years. "I love the race. It's the one time of year- you know,...
Andy's Place plans to rebuild after devastating fire
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been two months since fire tore through historic downtown Holly. The damage was extensive, but building back is going better than expected. "We always were confident we would be able to get back in it," said Andrea Chapin, better known as Andy. She said her...
Mystery illness hitting dogs in Northern Michigan
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery illness affecting dogs and killing most of them within days. It started in Northern Michigan -- where the Otsego County Animal Shelter says they have identified more than 30 parvo-like illnesses since June. And just last week -- Clare County encountered the mysterious...
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
Recount nets three more votes for Bridgeport candidate, but outcome remains the same
SAGINAW (WJRT) - The August primary is officially over in Saginaw County, as a recount was conducted in one close race. A Bridgeport Township trustee candidate lost the race by 23 votes, but after today, the final tally was actually a little closer. "We are very proud of the process...
Genesee County sheriff announces major meth bust
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his department has seized large amounts of meth and money from several homes in the Flint area. It was part of a GHOST investigation spanning several months that culminated in the raid of four homes. In the homes police say they found drugs, multiple firearms, ammunition and money.
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw goes up for auction Monday
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An auction for the Fashion Square Mall in Township starts Monday. Wells Fargo currently owns the mall after its previous owner defaulted on a mortgage of nearly $35 million about two years ago. A commercial real estate firm in Southfield has been overseeing the mall's...
Otter Lake man seriously injured in crash north of Lapeer
Police say a 53-year-old man ran a stop sign at the intersection of M-24 and Barnes Lake Road in Lapeer County into the path of a semi-truck. 53-year-old seriously injured after semi-truck and pickup crash. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling west...
41-year-old man dies in house fire in rural area of Bay County
Investigators say 41-year-old Zachary Klumpp died when his house caught fire on Brown Road in a rural area of Bay County. Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire. The house was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived. A mother and two children escaped, but the woman's husband...
Flint students get free haircuts as they head back to school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some kids in Flint will be heading to school with a fresh haircut. This was the 11th year for an event to provide free haircuts for schoolchildren. More than 90 services were provided to kids, along with free backpacks, socks and shoes. This year, kids also...
Authorities seize 67 gambling machines from Flint cell phone stores
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities say two cell phone stores in Flint were fronts for significant illegal gambling houses. The Michigan Gaming Control Board seized 11 video slot machines and 56 computers allegedly used for illegal gambling, along with over $10,100 worth of suspected gambling profits and gift cards, from the two locations.
Goodrich man critical after fiery crash in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man was in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County early Wednesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man drove his Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township around 1 a.m. The man...
Learning from the Pros: McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - About 20 golfers with disability were given lessons from putting, chipping, pitching, to full swings at the McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic. The event took place at Warwick Hills, where the Ally Challenge will be played later this week, and participants learned from pro's like Kim Moore, who is a 14-time US national amputee Women's champion.
Police: False report of shooting leads to foot chase in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they arrested a man after a foot chase while they investigated a false report of a shooting Wednesday morning. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.
Sheriff: Online predators can target back to school photos
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Posting back to school photos have become an annual rite for parents as their children head back to class, but predators can use the photos for ill intent. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson offered advice Monday for parents to consider with their photos of kids...
Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man died in a house fire Monday night. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Gibson Township. A teenager woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
Earnest Sanders IV hoping to have a serious impact for SVSU
SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV was at Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to the Cardinals. Sanders went one one with our Sports Director Brandon Green, here the transcript from their conversation:. Brandon: "Hello and welcome back in the sports I'm Brandon green...
