Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

 3 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Andy Barr, R-Ky.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
The Associated Press

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Monday to halt the FBI’s review of documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records. The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the first filing by Trump’s legal team in the two weeks since the search, that takes broad aim at the FBI investigation into the discovery of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and that foreshadows arguments his lawyers are expected to make as the probe proceeds. It comes as The New York Times...
