Virginia State

WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV

Cancer survivors transform Augusta Health’s Appearances Boutique

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A small group of cancer survivors in the Shenandoah Valley took their experiences battling cancer and used it as an opportunity to revitalize services for patients at Augusta Health. The Appearances Boutique is a lifeline for many cancer patients at Augusta Health, and four women made...
viatravelers.com

17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit

Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
cardinalnews.org

Why Virginia needs more foster parents

Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
