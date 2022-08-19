Read full article on original website
How deadly is fentanyl? Virginia quarterly report paints grim picture
Drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in the Commonwealth since 2013 but the trend has only continued to worsen as illicit opioids have continued to grow in popularity. Of these opioids, fentanyl has proven to be the overwhelmingly most fatal. In 2021, fentanyl killed 2038 people in Virginia alone.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,732 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 17,310 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,019,863 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,473 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,575 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
Free and reduced Virginia school lunch eligibility expanded
Virginia parents are encouraged to apply for free school meals this school year, per an announcement from The Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow.
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Cancer survivors transform Augusta Health’s Appearances Boutique
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A small group of cancer survivors in the Shenandoah Valley took their experiences battling cancer and used it as an opportunity to revitalize services for patients at Augusta Health. The Appearances Boutique is a lifeline for many cancer patients at Augusta Health, and four women made...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit
Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
cardinalnews.org
Why Virginia needs more foster parents
Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
