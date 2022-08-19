Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
Opening number: A look at Week 1 matchups for Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football
Thursday marks the start of another season of Texas high school football — the culmination of another busy offseason as teams across the state kick off with their sights set on a productive year on the gridiron.
Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author
Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
Frisco police arrest three people in connection with Wednesday shooting
Frisco Police arrested three people on Friday in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy’s restaurant. Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy’s restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus
When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
Mesquite responds to city damage and rescues due to historic flooding
Mesquite has received 11.66 inches of rain at last count, according to the city of Mesquite. During today's rainfall event, the city has reported much damage. The city will make repairs and responding as soon as possible. Mesquite Police have responded to 202 storm-related incidents today.
Coppell Planning and Zoning commission approves plans for Victory Shops, warehouses in Coppell
Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766-acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell. During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit...
Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
Rainfall and flash flooding results in wastewater spill at NTMWD South Mesquite Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas. Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping...
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Deputies seize 20 kilograms of methamphetamine during traffic stop on US-75
On Tuesday, August 23, deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. After speaking with the driver, a consensual search was conducted at which time approximately 20...
Director's Column: What you should know about water in McKinney
August is National Water Quality Month. While this designation is something most don’t have on their calendar, residents depend on water quality every day of the year. The safe, reliable delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression and irrigation is one of the critical services the City of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.
