Mckinney, TX

Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author

Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
ALLEN, TX
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus

When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
COPPELL, TX
Mesquite responds to city damage and rescues due to historic flooding

Mesquite has received 11.66 inches of rain at last count, according to the city of Mesquite. During today's rainfall event, the city has reported much damage. The city will make repairs and responding as soon as possible. Mesquite Police have responded to 202 storm-related incidents today.
MESQUITE, TX
Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
DALLAS, TX
Rainfall and flash flooding results in wastewater spill at NTMWD South Mesquite Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas. Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping...
MESQUITE, TX
Director's Column: What you should know about water in McKinney

August is National Water Quality Month. While this designation is something most don’t have on their calendar, residents depend on water quality every day of the year. The safe, reliable delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression and irrigation is one of the critical services the City of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX

