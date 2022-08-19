Read full article on original website
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
Killer brain-eating amoeba are lurking in rivers and lakes across America this summer. Experts warn that by the time doctors know what's made you sick, it's already too late
Freshwater lakes and rivers across America may have a deadly parasite lurking in them this summer that rapidly eats away at the brain - and experts warn that if it gets into your nose, it has a 97 percent chance of being fatal, often within five days of feeling symptoms.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
What is brain-eating amoeba and why does it kill
The temporary closure of a beach in southern Iowa last week raised alarm among residents of the state and neighbouring Missouri amid reports of a rare “brain eating amoeba” in one individual.Primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, was found in one Missouri individual who had recently travelled to Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, officials said on 8 July.While it remains unclear if PAM, also known as “brain eating amoeba”, was present in the lake at the time, tests are currently underway and that individual remains hospitalised in intensive care.Here’s everything you need to know about the case, and...
Biden Administration Plans to Stop Buying COVID Vaccines, Treatments and Tests as Early as This Fall
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has revealed that the Biden administration has plans to stop buying vaccines, treatments and tests for the virus starting in the fall. Dr. Jha said during a recorded conversation with U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark on Tuesday that the administration...
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
CNBC
'How do I know if I was vaccinated for polio?' and other trending questions about the virus, answered by a doctor
Following a case of polio that was confirmed in Rockland County in New York state on July 21, many people are scrambling to learn more about the severe disease and if they're protected against it. On August 12, health officials announced that polio has also been detected in New York...
Brain Eating Amoeba Appears to be Marching North Across U.S.
A boy in Nebraska died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri. If confirmed, this would be the first time a case has been reported in the state.
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
NBC New York
CDC: Origins of NY Polio Case Still Unclear, But Community Spread Dates Back Months
The polio case in Rockland County revealed last month remains a mystery, but so far no one else has turned up with the virus, the CDC said Tuesday. New York health officials disclosed the case on July 21; an unvaccinated man in his 20s presented with symptoms that included partial paralysis, and the once-dreaded disease was confirmed with follow-up testing.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India
There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
2 Pennsylvania people infected with E. coli linked to Wendy's sandwiches
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six new cases of monkeypox are being reported in Delaware and a nationwide E. coli outbreak is tracking back to a fast-food chain. There's also a dramatic increase in advanced cervical cancer rates. First, Delaware now has 17 monkeypox cases. The state health department says the six new cases are all related to high-risk intimate contact among men. Delaware, like other states, says it's increasing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The state health department says the newly reported cases are in Sussex and New Castle Counties. The men infected range between the ages of 26 to 58. The virus...
