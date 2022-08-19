ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Related
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Fracking#Linus Leukemia#Water Resources#Childhood Leukemia#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Yale Study Finds#The Yale Cancer Center
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

What is brain-eating amoeba and why does it kill

The temporary closure of a beach in southern Iowa last week raised alarm among residents of the state and neighbouring Missouri amid reports of a rare “brain eating amoeba” in one individual.Primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, was found in one Missouri individual who had recently travelled to Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, officials said on 8 July.While it remains unclear if PAM, also known as “brain eating amoeba”, was present in the lake at the time, tests are currently underway and that individual remains hospitalised in intensive care.Here’s everything you need to know about the case, and...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
OREGON STATE
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India

There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
WORLD
CBS Philly

2 Pennsylvania people infected with E. coli linked to Wendy's sandwiches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six new cases of monkeypox are being reported in Delaware and a nationwide E. coli outbreak is tracking back to a fast-food chain. There's also a dramatic increase in advanced cervical cancer rates. First, Delaware now has 17 monkeypox cases. The state health department says the six new cases are all related to high-risk intimate contact among men. Delaware, like other states, says it's increasing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The state health department says the newly reported cases are in Sussex and New Castle Counties. The men infected range between the ages of 26 to 58. The virus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy