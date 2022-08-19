Nathan Fielder Really Created The Wildest Show On TV And Viewers Are Having Some Thoughts

This is Nathan Fielder.

Nathan Fielder / Via Instagram

You may know him from his Comedy Central show Nathan for You where he helped out struggling businesses with innovative ideas.

These ideas ranged from poop-flavored yogurt to a faked animal rescue video that actually went viral. Comedy Central

Well, now he has a new show on HBO Max called The Rehearsal .

He hires actors and designs elaborate sets to help real people prepare for difficult moments in their lives, like telling their friend they lied about something important or confronting a brother about the will of their late grandfather. HBO Max

In theory, this seems like a sweet project about helping people navigate stressful situations.

In practice, the show questions reality itself and forces viewers to confront their own morality. HBO Max

Here are some people reacting to the utter mayhem that is The Rehearsal :

1.

Every Saturday i start up the new Rehearsal episode and Nathan fielder does like 12 things I didn’t know were allowed on television @EyahDegenerate 04:25 PM - 13 Aug 2022

2.

Me 5 weeks ago excited to tune into the new Nathan Fielder show vs me after episode 5 @thewillullman 03:44 AM - 13 Aug 2022

3.

The rehearsal completely broke my brain. Can’t do anything without thinking it’s scripted. Looking the cashier at the grocery store dead in the eye like “who sent you and where is Fielder?” @TylerIAm 01:15 PM - 17 Aug 2022

4.

I don't believe billionaires should exist but I do think we should give Nathan Fielder a billion dollars and see what happens @hannahlouisef 12:18 PM - 07 Aug 2022

5.

Normal people without social anxiety: Wow, #TheRehearsal is so absurd and over the top!Me: I wish I had the budget to hire an actor to play me so that I could see how I come across to other people. @YazdanGordan 08:54 AM - 13 Aug 2022

6.

The only person who actually deserves a “From the Twisted Mind of” prefix is Nathan Fielder @archindigest 08:30 PM - 13 Aug 2022

7.

The Rehearsal is one of the best things I’ve ever seen and when it’s over we should put Nathan Fielder in one of those prisons that Magneto can’t escape from @ItsMattJordan 04:38 AM - 30 Jul 2022

8.

“I really can’t imagine how Nathan fielder could ever make this even more uncomfortable,” I thought during the latest episode of the Rehearsal, seconds before Israel/Palestine was brought up. @bananafitz 03:51 PM - 13 Aug 2022

9.

10.

one of my favorite insane feelings is when i’m watching the rehearsal and i think nathan fielder is having a conversation with someone and then my stomach drops and i see he’s talking to a rehearsed version of whoever he’s simulating @charlieblue922 06:25 AM - 13 Aug 2022

11.

watching The Rehearsal. i think if nathan fielder was like 15% more evil he would be shadow emperor of all governments on earth or something @henstomper 05:40 AM - 14 Aug 2022

12.

There’s a subreddit for #TheRehearsal. More importantly, there’s a subreddit to rehearse your post before posting it to the Rehearsal subreddit. @comulkey 02:31 PM - 13 Aug 2022

13.

if nathan fielder’s the rehearsal has taught me one thing it’s that nobody who does improv can be trusted @MNateShyamalan 02:40 PM - 14 Aug 2022

14.

the rehearsal’s influence is everywhere. i went to target and they had a replica of a starbucks inside it @JoannaNewSum41 11:36 PM - 14 Aug 2022

15.

16.

What are your thoughts on this wild new TV show? Let us know in the comments below!

This post is an entry in BuzzFeed’s 2nd Annual Community Summer Writers’ Challenge, where you can earn $$$ for creating your own lists and quizzes published through September 15, 2022! Check out alllll the details here .