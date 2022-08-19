Nathan Fielder Really Created The Wildest Show On TV And Viewers Are Having Some Thoughts

Related
"A League Of Their Own" Is So Much More Than A "Reboot," And Here Are 17 Reasons Why It's A Must-Watch
Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden lead an all-star cast in A League of Their Own, a show that is so much more than a "reboot" and is worth every second of your time.
Unnecessary Deaths, Ridiculous Twists, And A Medically Dangerous Amount Of Cringe: 19 Questionable Decisions Otherwise Great TV Shows Made
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
70 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon," Including "Oh. Oh No."
"A Valyrian steel necklace! What our pals up in Winterfell about 200 years later would give to be able to melt that sucker down and at least get one more dagger out of it."
The Cast Of "A League Of Their Own" Shared Their Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Memories, And I Love Them Even More Now
I'd watch them for at least seven more seasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
People Are Confessing Shocking Secrets About Their Parents That They Shouldn't Know, And It's Wild
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Tell Us Which Actors Had The Most Exquisite Onscreen Chemistry Of All Time
No one compares to Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23 Actors Who Adorably Stay In Touch With The Children They Acted Alongside In These Movies And Shows
Catherine O'Hara ran into Macaulay Culkin 20 years after starring together in Home Alone, and he simply screamed, "Mommy," and ran into her arms for a hug.
Adults Are Revealing Things They Like Less The Older They Get, And It's More Than A Little Dark
"Getting older to reach adulthood was fun. Getting older to reach being a senior citizen is less fun."
31 Movie Trailers That Straight-Up Lied To Us About The Movie
"You're killing people." "No, I'm killing boys!" is an iconic Jennifer's Body exchange, and it wasn't even in the movie!!!
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
20 Incredibly Interesting Facts I Learned This Week That Won't Be Leaving My Brain Any Time Soon
I can't help but wonder if the creators of the Fyre Festival knew about what went down at Woodstock 99.
In Honor Of The "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 Finale, Here Are Selena Gomez’s Best Songs, Ranked
I've probably listened to "Ring" 400 times.
BuzzFeed
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0