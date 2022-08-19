ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerman, ID

Hagerman man sent to prison for possession of child pornography

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 4 days ago

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday 64-year-old Edward Vance of Hagerman was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Vance has a previous federal conviction for possession of child pornography, according to court records. Vance’s probation officer found child pornography on Vance’s electronic devices while he was on supervised release for the previous conviction, according to a press release. The probation officer then passed the investigation on to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force and they located thousands of images and videos of child pornography on Vance’s electronic devices, the release said.

Vance was ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release after his prison sentence by Chief United States District Judge David C. Nye. Vance will also forfeit the electronic devices used to commit the crime.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, the ICAC Task force and United States Probation, all of which led to the charges.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide pursuit to combat the epidemic of child sexual abuse and exploitation, according to the release. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho have partnered to locate and prosecute those who exploit children on the internet. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

