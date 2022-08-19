ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

mypanhandle.com

Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory for Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An influx of wet weather prompted The Florida Health Department to issue a mosquito-born illness advisory. Local mosquito control officials plan to get ahead of the West Nile virus, although no human cases have been reported yet. “We just wanna remind people to be...
BAY COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County receives 15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) has received over a dozen beagles that were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), approximately 4,000 beagles have been removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida nurse accused of trapping, raping woman inside hospital on-call room

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A certified registered nurse anesthetist at a hospital in Volusia County is accused of trapping a woman in one of the hospital's on-call rooms, where he then sexually assaulted her. Joel Gingery, 57, was arrested Monday by Ormond Beach Police and booked into jail on charges...
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
wqcs.org

Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida

Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Florida as Mom Dies After She Was Struck by Lightning in Winter Springs

Local officials delivered a sad announcement in the state of Florida, saying that a mom was killed on Thursday, August 18, after she was hit by lightning near a park. Her kid was also hospitalized because of the lightning strike, but the current condition of the child is not clear at the moment, according to CBS News.
horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General

The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee:  “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

